Discovery of Four Major WWII Shipwrecks and 243 Sailors in One Month Redefines Underwater Exploration

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic underwater expedition in the South Pacific has yielded the final resting place of four WWII shipwrecks and their entombed crews. The discoveries were made in late 2025, led by The Lost 52 Project and Tim Taylor, CEO of Tiburon Subsea Inc.

Multibeam Echosounder (MBES) high-resolution 3D point cloud imagery

The Lost 52 Project, founded by Tim Taylor, has long been recognized for its dedication to uncovering and documenting the final resting places of lost submarines, submariners and ships from World War II. In achieving four major discoveries in just one month, Mr. Taylor and his team have elevated their legacy as pioneers in maritime exploration archaeology, honoring the memory of hundreds of servicemen and preserving vital chapters of naval history.

This recent expedition has created an extraordinary milestone in maritime history and ocean exploration and technology. This significant achievement and herculean effort was able to locate and collect maritime data of these shipwrecks, lost in the waters of the Sea of Japan for over 80 years.

His current expedition located the U.S. Navy Sumner-class destroyers USS Drexler (DD-741) and USS William D Porter (DD-579), the Japanese merchant ship Konzan Maru, and the famed Gato-class submarine USS Bonefish (SS-223).

USS Bonefish (SS-223): Honoring Heroes

The discovery of USS Bonefish (SS-223) and her courageous crew is a poignant highlight of this expedition. The Bonefish, under Commander Lawrence L. Edge, completed seven daring war patrols in the Pacific, earning the Navy Unit Commendation and seven battle stars for her distinguished service. Her final mission in June 1945 in the Toyama Wan area of the Sea of Japan ended in tragedy, with the loss of 85 brave servicemen. This 9th submarine discovery by the Lost 52 Project team brings long-awaited closure to their families and the naval community, standing as a symbol of valor and sacrifice.

Two Destroyers: USS Drexler (DD-741) and USS William D Porter (DD-579): Stories of Bravery and Loss

The identification of the Sumner-class destroyer Drexler and Fletcher-class destroyer William D. Porter further cements the Lost 52 Project's status as a leader in uncovering WWII naval history.

These ships played a critical role in the Pacific campaign, and the bravery and sacrifice of their crews will forever be etched in the annals of heroism. The Drexler was sunk in a kamikaze attack during the Battle of Okinawa with a loss of 158 men, while the William D Porter met her fate after a series of similar fateful events, with 61 wounded and no loss of life. Both served with distinction until their loss.

Konzan Maru: A Window into WWII Maritime Heritage

The Japanese merchant ship Konzan Maru and its crew lost in the chaos of war, represents the broader impact of conflict on seafaring nations. Her discovery provides closure for descendants and enriches our understanding of the Pacific theater's maritime history. The ship's final resting place will be preserved as a solemn reminder of the cost of war and the importance of international remembrance.

Revolutionizing Underwater Archaeology

"Working with pioneering underwater robotic technology has allowed me and my team to document each gravesite using advanced 4D modeling photogrammetry. Thus, creating the most comprehensive historical and archaeological records to date, ensuring that the legacy of our heroes is preserved for generations to come," states Tim Taylor.

The Lost 52 Project is an exploration and underwater archaeological initiative dedicated to the search, documentation, and preservation of American submarines and their crews lost during World War II. Through meticulous underwater survey and historical research, the Project builds an enduring foundation of knowledge — honoring the sacrifice of those who served and ensuring their legacy is preserved for future generations.

Tim Taylor is an ocean explorer, entrepreneur, and the founder of the Lost 52 Project, bringing more than three decades of experience advancing innovative diving technologies and leading complex underwater expeditions worldwide. In recognition of his landmark discoveries, he was awarded the U.S. Navy Distinguished Public Service Medal — the Navy's highest honor bestowed upon a civilian. Taylor serves as Founder and CEO of Tiburon Subsea Inc., where he leads the development of patented autonomous underwater robotic technologies for defense and commercial applications.

For more information contact Christine Dennison - Media Relations 212-744-6763, [email protected]

SOURCE Lost 52 Project