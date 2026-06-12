Monadnock Community Hospital Strengthens Cyber Resilience Under CEO Richard Scheinblum's Leadership with Deployment of WireX Platform

Rural healthcare leader adopts advanced cyber investigation capabilities to accelerate incident response, improve visibility, and reduce organizational risk

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monadnock Community Hospital today announced the deployment of the WireX cyber investigation and response platform, a strategic initiative championed by CEO Richard Scheinblum as part of the hospital's ongoing commitment to strengthening cybersecurity, protecting patient information, and improving operational resilience.

As cyberattacks against healthcare organizations continue to rise, healthcare executives face increasing pressure from boards, regulators, insurers, and their communities to demonstrate preparedness and rapidly assess the impact of potential incidents. Under Scheinblum's leadership, Monadnock Community Hospital has taken a proactive approach by investing in capabilities designed to provide greater visibility, faster investigations, and improved confidence when responding to cyber events.

"Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue—it's a patient care issue, a business continuity issue, and a board-level responsibility," said Richard Scheinblum, CEO of Monadnock Community Hospital. "We are constantly evaluating technologies that can improve our ability to respond to threats and protect our community. WireX provides a level of visibility and investigative capability that helps our team quickly understand what is happening and make informed decisions with confidence."

The platform was deployed and operational within days, providing the hospital's security team with enhanced capabilities to validate alerts, investigate suspicious activity, and determine the potential impact of security events more quickly and accurately.

Scheinblum has become a recognized advocate for improving cybersecurity readiness within the rural healthcare community, emphasizing the importance of practical investments that reduce risk while maximizing limited resources. His leadership reflects a growing recognition among healthcare executives that effective cyber defense requires not only prevention and detection, but also the ability to rapidly understand and validate the impact of potential incidents.

WireX refers to this challenge as the "Proof Gap"—the gap between receiving a security alert and understanding its actual impact on systems, data, and operations. By providing detailed investigative evidence, the platform helps organizations move from uncertainty to informed action.

"Rich represents exactly the kind of leadership healthcare needs today," said Tomer Saban, CEO of WireX Systems. "He understands that cybersecurity is ultimately about protecting patients, supporting caregivers, and ensuring operational continuity. Rather than waiting for an incident to expose a gap, he chose to address it proactively. His commitment to innovation and risk reduction is setting an example for healthcare organizations everywhere, especially within the rural hospital community."

The deployment reflects Monadnock Community Hospital's continued investment in technologies and processes that strengthen organizational resilience while supporting its mission of delivering exceptional care to the communities it serves.

About Monadnock Community Hospital

Monadnock Community Hospital (MCH) is a nonprofit, 25-bed Critical Access Hospital based in Peterborough, New Hampshire, serving the Monadnock Region since 1923. MCH provides a full range of inpatient and outpatient services, including primary care, medical and surgical care, obstetrics, pediatrics, behavioral health, 24-hour emergency care, and a broad network of specialty, rehabilitation, and diagnostic services - delivered with a commitment to high-quality, community-centered care. Learn more at MonadnockHospital.org.

About WireX Systems

WireX Systems helps healthcare organizations and other highly regulated enterprises reduce the Proof Gap - the time between detecting a potential security incident and understanding its actual impact. By delivering detailed investigative evidence and rapid validation capabilities, WireX enables organizations to respond faster, reduce uncertainty, and make more informed decisions during cyber events.

Learn more at https://wirexsystems.com

SOURCE WireX Systems