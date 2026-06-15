WireX Systems and Brown & Brown Launch Executive Cyber Risk Program Focused on Quantum Exposure, AI-Generated Vulnerabilities, and Machine-Speed Exploitation

The next major breach may have already happened. Adversaries are harvesting encrypted data today with the expectation that quantum computing will unlock it tomorrow. At the same time, AI is generating software faster than organizations can secure it, introducing vulnerabilities at unprecedented scale, while AI-powered offensive tools are reducing the time from vulnerability discovery to active exploitation from months to minutes.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- These converging risks are fundamentally changing the threat landscape, and most organizations are not prepared for them. Today, WireX Systems, the cybersecurity company behind EvidenceOps, and Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO), one of the largest independent insurance intermediaries in the United States, announced a partnership to help organizations understand, assess, and prepare for these emerging risks before they become business crises.

The joint Executive Cyber Risk Awareness Program turns complex technical threats into practical, board-level discussions focused on business exposure, resilience, and insurability. More importantly, it gives organizations the visibility and evidence needed to understand what happened to their data when it matters most.

The program confronts three exposures that are no longer theoretical:

Quantum exposure is already here. Adversaries are harvesting encrypted data today to decrypt tomorrow. Intellectual property, strategic plans, financial information, customer records, healthcare data, government information, and other long-life assets are being collected now with the expectation that future quantum capabilities will make them readable. The risk is not when quantum arrives. The risk is that the data may already be in someone else's possession.

AI is writing code faster than organizations can review it. Agentic AI is accelerating software development at unprecedented speed, but security review processes are struggling to keep pace. Organizations are shipping more software than ever before while simultaneously expanding their attack surface and increasing operational risk.

AI is weaponizing exploits in minutes, not months. The gap between vulnerability disclosure and active exploitation continues to shrink. Capabilities that once required highly specialized expertise can now be automated, allowing attackers to identify, weaponize, and operationalize vulnerabilities at machine speed.

Two of these threats are already actively reshaping the threat landscape. The third is the one boards are most likely to underestimate — and potentially the most expensive to ignore.

Make no mistake: quantum is not a future problem. It is a problem for right now. Sensitive data stolen today is lost for good, and replacing the cryptography that protects it can take years across large enterprises. Organizations that delay preparation may discover that the time required to act exceeds the time available.

Regulators, standards bodies, and government agencies have already begun the transition toward post-quantum cryptography. Yet before an organization can protect its data, it must first understand where that data exists, how sensitive it is, how long it must remain confidential, and where it moves throughout the enterprise.

This is the critical first step that many organizations have yet to take. You cannot protect what you cannot see. You cannot prioritize what you cannot identify. And you cannot build a credible post-quantum strategy without first understanding where your most sensitive data resides and how it flows across your environment.

Visibility into sensitive data - where it lives, where it moves, who accesses it, and how it is used - is the foundation of every successful post-quantum readiness program.

Across all three threats, one question ultimately determines the business impact: not whether an incident occurred, but what the attacker actually reached - and whether the organization can prove it.

One of the biggest challenges facing security leaders today is what many in the industry describe as the Proof Gap — the distance between detecting suspicious activity and understanding its actual business impact.

Most organizations can tell that an alert occurred. Far fewer can answer what data was accessed, what records were exposed, what intellectual property was touched, or what actions were taken once an attacker gained access.

Through EvidenceOps, WireX helps organizations close that gap by providing defensible, evidence-backed answers about what happened to sensitive data and the resulting business impact.

"Our clients don't need another dashboard or another alarm telling them something might be wrong. They need to understand their actual exposure, the potential business impact, and what happened when an incident occurs," said Bill Daly, Chief Operating Officer, Brown & Brown Risk Solutions. "These three threats are already changing the risk landscape, and quantum in particular is becoming a board-level conversation that organizations can no longer afford to postpone. Working together with WireX helps our clients move from uncertainty to evidence, and from evidence to action."

"Prevention alone is no longer enough," said Tomer Saban, CEO of WireX Systems. "Organizations need to know what happened, what data was affected, and what actions need to be taken. Quantum is not a someday problem. Sensitive data is being harvested today with the expectation that quantum computing will unlock it tomorrow. Every board should have a strategy for addressing that reality. Brown & Brown understands where the market is heading and is helping clients prepare before these risks become headlines."

For each threat area, the program delivers an executive assessment, a board-level briefing, and an educational webinar designed for CIOs, CISOs, risk officers, general counsel, executive leadership teams, and board members. No deep cybersecurity expertise is required.

The Executive Cyber Risk Awareness Program is available immediately. Organizations interested in scheduling a briefing or assessment should contact their Brown & Brown representative or visit wirexsystems.com.

About WireX Systems

WireX Systems helps organizations close the Proof Gap — the distance between detecting a potential security incident and understanding its actual impact. Through EvidenceOps, WireX transforms network activity into evidence-grade intelligence, providing defensible, evidence-backed answers about what happened to sensitive data, who accessed it, how it was used, and what business impact occurred. By combining visibility, context, and evidence, WireX enables organizations to respond faster, reduce uncertainty, and make informed decisions during cyber events.

SOURCE WireX Systems