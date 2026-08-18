NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a leading investment firm with approximately $17 billion of assets under management, announced that it has completed the sale of eight communities within its seniors housing portfolio through a series of transactions. The communities span more than 1,100 units across the full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The transactions reflect Monarch's approach to pursuing opportunities that can often be overlooked, managing complex positions through the full investment cycle, and effectively monetizing them on behalf of its investors.

Monarch Alternative Capital Completes Sale of Eight Properties in Seniors Housing Portfolio

Monarch began acquiring the portfolio of properties in 2021, capitalizing on the disruption in the seniors housing industry caused by COVID-19 and based on its long-term view of industry fundamentals. Having built a strong relationship with an affiliate of the portfolio's operating partner through a previous commercial real estate investment, Monarch believes it was viewed as a reliable capital partner with the ability to provide speed and certainty of execution. When the pandemic created acute pressure among owners, Monarch was able to source a negotiated recapitalization from existing capital partners seeking liquidity.

As that recovery took hold, Monarch launched competitive processes to explore opportunistic sales with the belief that the portfolio's assets would be highly sought after given the increased investor interest in seniors housing. The eight properties were sold to a combination of buyers, including a publicly traded healthcare REIT and a real estate private equity firm. This outcome is consistent with Monarch's longstanding approach of investing in complex situations where it can provide differentiated capital solutions and create value through active ownership and disciplined execution.

Evercore served as financial advisor on the 2026 transactions.

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with approximately $17 billion in assets under management. Monarch seeks to capitalize on dislocation across many segments of the credit markets with a focus on corporate credit and real estate. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com.

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SOURCE Monarch Alternative Capital LP