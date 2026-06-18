MONDRIAN DEBUTS FIRST-EVER ALL-INCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE WITH MONDRIAN CANCUN

Bookings open June 15 for the lifestyle resort featuring three pools, 16 restaurants and bars, and a beach club

CANCUN, Mexico, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the brand's all-inclusive debut, the opening of Mondrian Cancun is set to ignite the region's lifestyle hospitality scene with a new vision of all-inclusive shaped by culture and creativity. Open for reservations on June 15, the 400-room forward-thinking hotel is perfectly set between the Caribbean Sea and Nichupte Lagoon, just 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport.

Mondrian Cancun All Inclusive

Conceived by some of the world's most influential creatives and visionary designers, each Mondrian is a dynamic cultural hub where imagination and innovation converge. The newest addition to the portfolio unfolds across a sleek high-rise tower featuring uninterrupted views of the Caribbean, the lagoon and Cancun's skyline. With its open, expansive landscape setting it apart, the resort brings together immersive design, destination-driven culinary concepts, elevated beverage programming, curated entertainment and a robust program of activities and amenities. Every element has been intentionally designed to create a vibrant, seamless escape where culture, creativity, and contemporary luxury come together.

Inspired by the natural beauty and cultural richness of the Riviera Maya, rooms & suites embrace a sleek, contemporary aesthetic where clean architectural lines and a restrained material palette allow the surrounding landscape to take centre stage. Private terraces and balconies invite the outdoors in, framing ever-changing views across the lagoon and striking ocean views, from tranquil sunrises to the vibrant colours of golden hour. Guests seeking an elevated stay experience can book Mondrian+ featuring extraordinary panoramic top floor views and expansive wraparound terraces. Stays are complemented by dedicated butler service, a private check-in lounge, select rooftop restaurant and pool, an enhanced beverage program, preferred seating at the beach club and additional curated privileges throughout the stay.

Drawing from local influences and global ideas, the landmark offers 10 dining venues and six bars. Bold culinary experiences range from coffee and cocktails at Sun & Moon and Gallery by Mondrian to authentic Mexican cuisine at Cuyo and Cuyo Ceviche, Japanese fare at Niko, a Mondrian Market and casual bites from the Uno Mas food truck. Allegra – home to Cancun's longest rooftop infinity pool – invite guests to discover a different atmosphere at every turn.

Extending the resort experience to the Caribbean shoreline, Bungalow Beach Club offers guests exclusive access to a private beachfront destination on one of Cancun's most breathtaking white-sand beaches. Offering chic poolside lounging, bi-level dining, and curated beachside experiences create a seamless escape. The club is easily accessed via complimentary shuttle service delivering the best of Cancun's iconic beachfront lifestyle with the elevated spirit and design-forward energy synonymous with Mondrian.

From sunrise to late-night celebrations, Mondrian Cancun All Inclusive debuts with imaginative entertainment through a dynamic blend of culture, music, wellness and social connection. Everything needed for a day of discovery, and an evening of vibrant energy can be found within the resort, from mindful movement and immersive experiences to live music, DJ sets, and curated events. Inspired by the creative spirit of the Mexican Caribbean, each moment is designed to foster connection, spark curiosity, and transform every day into an ever-evolving immersion.

A collection of event venues, from ocean-view terraces to sophisticated gathering spaces, creates a dynamic setting for weddings, special occasions and conferences alike. Infused with an innovative all-inclusive experience, Mondrian's signature creative spirit breathes new life into the destination's most memorable celebrations.

As the brand's first branded residential project in Mexico, the development introduces 328 one- to three-bedroom residences set along the tranquil Nichupte Lagoon within one of the last remaining premium sites in Cancun's renowned Hotel Zone. Launching pre-sales on June 15, the project combines design-led living, contemporary culture, and premium hospitality in a singular offering, representing a highly coveted opportunity in one of the world's most established tourism and investment destinations.

Designed as a destination within a destination, Mondrian Cancun's next phase–to be announced later this year–will unveil an expanded spa, elevated fitness center, and a forward-thinking teens club alongside culinary and social concepts that reflect the brand's imaginative spirit; a signature steakhouse and a Cuban-inspired sunset bar will bring a dynamic energy to the resort.

Open for bookings on June 15, First Edition guests staying three nights or more enjoy 30% savings throughout the resort's inaugural season from August 19 to November 30, 2026.

Experience Mondrian Cancun through Dis-loyalty, our game-changing global travel and food membership, and take 50% off your first stay from August 19 to December 20.

For reservations or further information, contact your travel professional or the hotel directly at [email protected] and +52 998 206 5017.

For more information, visit https://mondrianhotels.com/cancun/

About Mondrian Hotels & Residences

Mondrian is a series of forward-thinking hotels and residences rooted in art, design and culture. Groundbreaking interiors, immersive art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits. Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that calls to the culturally curious and attracts locals and travellers alike. With properties at the forefront of some of the world's most exciting established and emerging cultural hubs in Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Mexico City, Cannes, Bordeaux, Seoul, Hong Kong, Ibiza and the Australia's Gold Coast, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in the Maldives, Bucharest, and Abu Dhabi. mondrianhotels.com

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

SOURCE Ennismore