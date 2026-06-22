Monetary Gold is one of the only precious metals companies publicly standing with local officials and law enforcement to warn Americans about a growing threat involving gold, silver, cash, and home couriers

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when sophisticated financial scams are targeting seniors, retirees, and vulnerable Americans across the country, Monetary Gold is taking a rare and important public-facing step in the precious metals industry: warning consumers before they become victims.

Monetary Gold Takes a Stand Against Precious Metals Courier Scams Targeting Seniors Speed Speed

In cooperation with New Jersey community leaders and law enforcement officials, Monetary Gold has participated in a two-part public safety awareness campaign focused on precious metals courier scams. These schemes often involve criminals impersonating government agencies, law enforcement, banks, financial institutions, or trusted companies to pressure victims into liquidating assets, purchasing gold or silver, or handing cash and valuables to a courier sent directly to their home.

The campaign features Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, Police Chief Michael Horton, Detective Milford Colbath, and Miro Darakjian, CEO and owner of Monetary Gold, all united behind a clear public safety message:

No government agency, law enforcement officer, bank, or legitimate precious metals company will ever instruct you to purchase gold, buy silver, withdraw retirement funds, or hand valuables to a courier at your home.

"If that happens, it's a scam," said Darakjian.

A Public Safety Warning for Seniors and Families

Across the country, organized fraud groups are using fear, confusion, and urgency to target older Americans. Victims may be told their bank accounts have been compromised, their identity has been stolen, or their savings are in immediate danger. From there, criminals pressure them to act quickly, stay silent, and avoid contacting family, local authorities, or trusted professionals.

"Across the country, we are seeing sophisticated scams where criminals pose as government agencies, law enforcement, or financial institutions," said Police Chief Michael Horton in the public safety alert. "They create urgency and fear, convincing individuals that their assets are at risk."

Detective Milford Colbath warned that victims are often told to liquidate accounts and convert funds into cash or precious metals before a courier is sent directly to their home to collect the assets.

Mayor Daniel H. Pronti emphasized the importance of community awareness, especially for seniors and families who may be unfamiliar with how these scams operate.

"As Mayor, protecting our community, especially our seniors, is a top priority," Mayor Pronti said. "These crimes are coordinated, calculated, and growing. It is critical that we raise awareness and work together to stop them."

Why Monetary Gold Is Speaking Out

Monetary Gold became involved after learning that bad actors had improperly used the company's name while attempting to deceive a consumer. Monetary Gold cooperated with law enforcement, and the individuals involved were later apprehended.

For Monetary Gold, this is bigger than one incident. It is about raising the standard for what responsible companies in the precious metals industry should be willing to do when scammers misuse trust, fear, and confusion to harm consumers.

For more than 25 years, Monetary Gold has believed credibility must be earned through education, transparency, and responsible customer service. In an industry where trust matters, consumers should be cautious about who they listen to, who they verify, and who they allow to guide conversations involving gold, silver, retirement funds, or personal assets.

"Protecting consumers is bigger than any transaction," said Darakjian. "If speaking out prevents even one family from losing hard-earned savings, then this effort matters. Consumers deserve education, transparency, and the opportunity to verify information before making important decisions involving their assets."

That message is especially important as criminals become more sophisticated. Bad actors often borrow the language of legitimate precious metals ownership, misuse trusted company names, impersonate authority figures, and use fear-based scripts to isolate victims before they can ask questions.

Monetary Gold is one of the only precious metals companies publicly standing with local officials and law enforcement in this type of consumer awareness effort. The company believes that responsible leadership means protecting consumers not only when they choose to purchase precious metals, but also when they are being misled, pressured, or targeted by criminals.

"No legitimate precious metals dealer will ever send someone to your home to collect funds or metals," Darakjian added. "If you are unsure, slow the process down. Contact local law enforcement or a verified company directly."

Warning Signs Consumers Should Know

Monetary Gold and the participating officials are encouraging consumers and families to watch for red flags, including:

Someone claiming to represent a government agency, law enforcement office, bank, financial institution, or trusted company

Instructions to purchase gold, silver, or precious metals to "protect" assets

Demands to liquidate retirement accounts, withdraw cash, or move funds immediately

Requests to hand cash, gold, silver, jewelry, or valuables to a courier

Instructions to keep the matter secret from family members, financial professionals, or local authorities

Any situation driven by fear, urgency, isolation, or pressure

If a caller claims there is an emergency involving your money, assets, identity, or precious metals, the safest step is to stop, verify, and contact local law enforcement or the company directly using a verified phone number.

Residents who believe they or a loved one may have been targeted should contact local law enforcement. They can also report suspected internet-enabled fraud at IC3.gov or contact the DOJ National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11, or 833-372-8311.

Already Own Precious Metals? Get a Complimentary Second Opinion.

As part of its broader consumer education effort, Monetary Gold is offering a complimentary precious metals review for individuals who already own gold, silver, platinum, or palladium.

Many consumers purchase precious metals over time without ever receiving a clear explanation of what they own, how a previous purchase may have been structured, or whether potential concerns may be present. This educational review is designed to help consumers gain clarity, ask better questions, and better understand their current holdings.

There is no obligation and no pressure.

Whether your metals were purchased recently or many years ago, a second opinion may help you better understand what you own and identify potential red flags.

Request Your Complimentary Precious Metals Review

Call 888-411-GOLD (4653) or visit www.monetarygold.com.

*As seen on Newsmax TV*

Monetary Gold does not provide tax, legal, or individualized financial advice. Consumers should consult qualified tax, legal, or financial professionals before making decisions involving retirement accounts, asset transfers, or precious metals transactions.

About Monetary Gold

Founded in 2000, Monetary Gold was built on the belief that every American deserves access to honest information, transparent guidance, and exceptional service when exploring precious metals ownership. For more than 25 years, we have had the privilege of serving individuals, families, retirees, and business owners from every walk of life. Our commitment extends far beyond a transaction—we strive to educate, inform, and empower our customers so they can move forward with greater understanding, confidence, and peace of mind. At Monetary Gold, your trust is our greatest responsibility, and your long-term satisfaction remains at the heart of everything we do.

Protecting Wealth. Preserving Trust. Educating Consumers. Representatives at Monetary Gold, and or its agents, are not financial, legal, or tax advisors. Past performance is not indicative of future growth.

Contact:

Matthew Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE Monetary Gold