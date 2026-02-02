WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Gold, a nationally recognized leader in physical precious metals for more than 26 years, today announced that acclaimed investigative journalist Lara Logan has joined the company's trusted roster of media partners.

Logan joins an established lineup that includes Mark Levin, RSBN, Jimmy Dore, and Steven Gardner, each of whom collaborates with Monetary Gold to educate the public on the importance of long-term financial protection with physical gold and silver.

Going Rogue - Lara Logan

Lara Logan is widely known for her distinguished career as a correspondent, war reporter, and documentary journalist spanning more than three decades. Her reporting has taken her to the front lines of major global conflicts, national security flashpoints and historic world events. Logan's exceptional work has earned her some of journalism's most respected honors, including multiple Emmy Awards, Murrow Awards, the coveted DuPont-Columbia Award, and many other accolades for investigative reporting.

Her commitment to truth, accountability, and fearless journalism makes her a strong match for Monetary Gold's values.

Logan said she chose to partner with Monetary Gold because she believes the company operates with honesty and integrity — qualities she finds increasingly rare in today's environment.

"Consistency matters when you are trusting people with your hard-earned money and the security of yourself and your family," Logan said.

She emphasized the importance of straightforward information and ethical business practices, consistent with the lasting trust that Monetary Gold has built over more than two decades by being both transparent and reliable.

Founded in 1998, Monetary Gold has established itself as a pioneer in the precious metals industry, offering a one-stop service model for individuals seeking physical gold and silver for personal savings or tax-advantaged retirement accounts. The company has successfully guided Americans through multiple market downturns, economic cycles, and periods of national uncertainty—while maintaining a longstanding A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Monetary Gold's approach is rooted in education, clarity, and responsible guidance.

The firm provides free assessments of existing client metals, straightforward explanations of product choices, and step-by-step support for those seeking to include physical gold or silver in qualified retirement structures.

"I appreciate Monetary Gold's customer-focused philosophy," Logan said, "Because it is jot just something they advertise, it is central to their philosophy as a company."

"Most people want clear communication, they don't want gimmicks and they want their investment to have lasting value - which is what Monetary Gold offers."

The addition of Lara Logan further strengthens Monetary Gold's expanding network of respected public figures who share a commitment to truth, transparency, and helping Americans make informed decisions about preserving their financial stability.

"We are honored to welcome Lara Logan to the Monetary Gold family," said a company spokesperson. "Her integrity, courage, and dedication to uncovering the truth perfectly mirror the values our company was built on. For more than 26 years, our mission has been to provide Americans with clarity and confidence, and Lara's voice aligns seamlessly with that purpose."

As part of her new partnership, Logan will collaborate with Monetary Gold on educational content, public communications, and national outreach designed to help individuals better understand the role physical precious metals can play in long-term financial protection.

About Lara Logan

Lara Logan is an award-winning investigative journalist with more than 35 years of frontline news experience reporting from across five continents. She is highly respected for her work and well-known known for her courage under fire. Her career includes many years at 60 Minutes, CBS News, Fox News and numerous in-depth documentary series. Logan has earned multiple Emmy Awards, Edward R. Murrow Awards, the coveted Alfred I. duPont–Columbia Award, and many other honors recognizing her contributions to journalism, war reporting and formidable investigative work.

About Monetary Gold

Monetary Gold is a family-operated precious metals firm based in Woodland Hills, California, specializing in physical gold and silver for personal savings and qualified retirement accounts. With more than 26 years of industry experience and an A+ BBB rating, Monetary Gold is known for its transparency, consumer education, responsible guidance, and long-standing reputation for ethical service. The company offers free metals assessments, direct access to competitively priced bullion, and comprehensive support for clients seeking to include precious metals in tax-advantaged retirement structures.

