Money 20/20: Triple-A Launches Multicurrency Accounts with Direct Access to Stablecoin Rails

Multicurrency Accounts enables businesses to collect EUR in their named accounts without the need to set up a local entity and move funds globally in a single system, unifying stablecoins and local currency payouts

AMSTERDAM, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Triple-A, a licensed global payment institution, announces the launch of the European rollout of stablecoin-enabled Multicurrency Accounts, giving global businesses access to local banking collection rails without the need to set up a local entity.

Targeted towards businesses with European customers and cross-border money movement needs, it provides a named EUR International Bank Account Number (IBAN) and enables the end-user to settle funds to their bank account, send them directly into stablecoin, or into local currency payouts in over 70 countries.

Businesses collecting EUR have long been plagued by the cost and complexity of incorporating EU entities or managing separate providers for collection, conversion, and payout. Triple-A's Multicurrency Accounts solves these pain points by combining borderless EUR collection via the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) with global payouts into a single, connected system:

Access to European banking rails without a local setup: European B2B payments are dominated by bank transfers, making access to Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) rails a must-have. With Triple-A's Multicurrency Accounts, businesses can collect EUR through SEPA and SEPA Instant without the need to open an EU entity or bank account.

Collection and payouts that work together in a single system: Triple-A does not treat the IBAN as a standalone account. Instead, it links EUR collection directly to stablecoin and local currency payouts in over 70 countries, enabling faster settlement and third-party payouts through local transfers, lower and more predictable transaction costs, and improved reconciliation.

Built for real business payment flows and needs: It supports business use cases that need EUR collections and global payouts, including B2B companies selling into Europe, exporters collecting from EU buyers, and platforms that collect funds in Europe and pay out to users, sellers, freelancers, or suppliers worldwide. It also enables Payment Service Providers (PSPs), digital wallets, and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) to add EUR collections and payouts to their own platforms.

"The European launch of Multicurrency Accounts supports Triple-A's forward vision toward a more complete account and payments infrastructure model, where local currency collection connects directly to global payout rails, stablecoins and traditional local currencies," said Eric Barbier, founder and CEO of Triple-A. "Eliminating longtime bottlenecks to doing business in Europe, we are empowering businesses with the practical cross-border money movement infrastructure they've been yearning for."

Triple-A's Multicurrency Accounts solution is designed to collect, hold and move funds through a single system with seamless connectivity and interchange between local currencies and stablecoins. Unlike stablecoin-focused providers that lack strong local currency collection capabilities, Multicurrency Accounts combines EUR collection with broad payout coverage across both stablecoins and local currencies to enable seamless global fund movement.

As Triple-A's Multicurrency Accounts offering develops, the team is aiming to incorporate USD and SGD collections next. To learn more about Triple-A's Multicurrency Accounts, visit: https://www.triple-a.io/multicurrency-accounts.

About Triple-A

Triple-A is a global payment institution licensed in the United States, Europe, and Singapore, specializing in stablecoin-based payment solutions for businesses worldwide.

Trusted by over 1,000 enterprise customers across the globe, Triple-A empowers businesses such as Razer, Farfetch, Alternative Airlines, and Grab to reach over 700 million digital currency owners, boost revenue, and optimize costs through stablecoin payments, while also managing the conversion, custody, and compliance. The team is committed to building a more efficient, inclusive global payment ecosystem by bridging the gap between local and digital currencies.

With a global footprint throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, APAC, and beyond, Triple-A is registered with the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Banque de France's ACPR in Europe. For more information, visit: https://www.triple-a.io/.

SOURCE Triple-A