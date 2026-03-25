Triple-A Integrates with Circle Payments Network to Support Cross-Border Stablecoin Settlement

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Triple-A, a licensed global financial institution, today announced that it has integrated with Circle Payments Network (CPN), operated by Circle Technology Services, LLC, an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL).

Circle Payments Network is a global network of partners, including banks, payment service providers (PSPs), virtual asset providers (VASPs), and enterprises, who enable consumer, business and institutional payments with near real-time settlement via stablecoins.

As a participating Beneficiary Financial Institution (BFI) on CPN, Triple-A supports stablecoin-to-local currency settlement across key global corridors. With this integration, Triple-A brings its cross-border payout capabilities into CPN to support use cases including remittances, payroll, supplier payments, and global treasury management across major financial markets.

"Through Circle Payments Network, we enable last-mile settlement in USDC on the backend and deliver in local currency through domestic payment systems," said Eric Barbier, CEO of Triple-A. "This allows businesses to benefit from stablecoin infrastructure without needing to directly handle digital assets."

"Triple-A's integration with Circle Payments Network expands stablecoin-to-fiat settlement capabilities across major financial markets," said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management, Payments at Circle. "As a Beneficiary Financial Institution on CPN, Triple-A supports local currency payouts through established domestic rails, helping institutions streamline cross-border payment operations."

About Triple-A

Triple-A is a globally licensed financial institution that enables businesses to send, receive, and convert money through a unified platform that connects traditional banking rails with stablecoin infrastructure. Regulated in Singapore, the US, and Europe, Triple-A delivers compliant, real-time cross-border payments without requiring merchants to hold or manage cryptocurrencies directly.

For more information, visit: https://www.triple-a.io/

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About Circle Payments Network

Circle Technology Services, LLC (CTS) is the operator of Circle Payments Network (CPN) and offers products and services to financial institutions that participate in CPN to facilitate their CPN access and integration. CPN connects participating financial institutions around the world, with CTS serving as the technology service provider to participating financial institutions. While CTS does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable the global ecosystem of participating financial institutions to connect directly with each other, communicate securely, and settle directly with each other. CTS is not a party to transactions between participating financial institutions facilitated by CPN who use CPN to execute transactions at their own risk. Use of CPN is subject to the CPN Rules and the CPN Participation Agreement between CTS and a participating financial institution.

SOURCE Triple-A