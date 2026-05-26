MoneyLion will give away $500 to two winners every day from May 26 through July 4th, totaling $40,000 in summer financial relief

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new MoneyLion in-app survey, summer spending has a way of getting ahead of even the best-laid plans. Nearly half of consumers (47%) say family activities and BBQs are the summer moments they're most likely to overspend on even when budgets are tight, and more than a third (35%) expect weekend trips to cost more than they budgeted. To help ease the financial pressure that comes with the season, MoneyLion is launching its Summer Break Giveaway, awarding $500 to two winners every day from May 26 through July 4 — $40,000 in total.

MoneyLion Launches Summer Break Giveaway to Give Consumers a Much-Needed Financial Breather

The Summer Break Giveaway is inspired by the reality that summer is full of moments people don't want to miss, and that the costs add up fast. From mini vacations (the most common splurge at 35%) to last-minute dinner plans (50% of those surveyed always say yes to last-minute invites), the season brings a steady stream of financial decisions. The giveaway offers timely relief, giving people the breathing room to enjoy summer without the financial stress that often follows.

"At a time of year when spending can increase quickly, even for well-intentioned consumers, summer also creates meaningful opportunities for connection and celebration," said Ferha Mirdawi, Head of Marketing for MoneyLion. "The Summer Break Giveaway reflects MoneyLion's commitment to helping consumers navigate seasonal expenses with greater confidence and financial flexibility, so they can enjoy the moments that matter most."

Enter now at moneylion.com/summerbreak and follow MoneyLion on TikTok, X, and Instagram for updates and winner announcements.

The giveaway runs May 26, 2026 at approximately 9:00 AM ET through July 4, 2026 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Two winners will be selected daily, each receiving $500.

No purchase is required. Open to residents of all 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Message and data rates may apply. Subject to complete Official Rules including entry method, prize descriptions and odds of winning at https://www.moneylion.com/learn/personal-finance/basics/moneylion-2026-summer-break-giveaway-official-rules . Void where prohibited. Sponsor: MoneyLion Technologies Inc.

Survey Methodology

MoneyLion surveyed more than 1,000 adults ages 18 and over via the MoneyLion app.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leading financial technology platform and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. MoneyLion powers the next generation of personalized products, content, and marketplace technology through its top-rated consumer finance super app, premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses, and world-class media arm. Consumers gain control of their finances with an innovative suite of products to save, borrow, spend, and invest, seamlessly integrating the best offers and content from MoneyLion and its 1,300+ enterprise partners into one unified experience. Its mission is to give everyone the power to make their best financial decisions. Learn more at www.moneylion.com.

Media contact:

Malea Lamb-Hall

Gen

[email protected]

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.