Monocacy Brewing Company Celebrates 14 Years in Frederick

Frederick's largest beer garden hosted an all-day anniversary celebration Saturday, August 8

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monocacy Brewing Company celebrated 14 years of brewing quality, craft beer in Frederick with an all-day anniversary party on Saturday, August 8. The event brought together local musicians, vendors, food trucks and more to honor and thank their community of loyal craft beer lovers.

Operating out of the historic Ebert's Ice Cream building - once one of the largest independently owned ice cream facilities in the country and a key fixture in Frederick County's rich dairy tradition - Monocacy Brewing Co. remains one of Frederick's largest breweries. The taproom offers guests a direct view of the active production floor and stainless steel tanks, alongside an expansive green space and outdoor beer garden designed for gathering with family and friends.

"Reaching 14 years comes down to the community that supports us week after week," said Karl Knoop, General Manager at Monocacy Brewing Co. "Whether folks are stopping by for a quiet pint in the beer garden or catching live music on the weekend, our goal has always been to offer a welcoming spot centered on quality beer and local connections."

The August 8 anniversary event featured a full lineup of activities throughout the day including:

Live Music: The Bodine Brothers, ILYAIMY, and Crash the Limo.

Specialty Brews: Exclusive anniversary releases, including Pucker'd Pickle, a house-brewed Shandy, and additional limited taps.

On-Site Vendors: Quartermaster Cigars, custom live screen printing by SpecialTees, and a DIY tie-dye station for Monocacy Brewing Co. t-shirts.

Food Trucks: Local eats were available all day, including The Alley Wagon and Mayta's Peruvian Cuisine.

Beyond the anniversary party, Monocacy Brewing Co. continues its regular summer schedule with live music every Friday and Saturday night, rotating local food trucks, and ongoing community events and programming such as Bring Your Own Vinyl night and weekly trivia.

About Monocacy Brewing Company:

Monocacy Brewing Company is dedicated to one simple credo: Love your craft. From its home in the historic Ebert's Ice Cream plant in Downtown Frederick, Maryland, the brewery produces innovative beers rooted in quality, integrity, and passion. Proudly independent and locally driven, Monocacy Brewing Co. sources the highest quality ingredients and strives to continuously serve and support its community. Guests can enjoy a rotating lineup of year-round and limited-release beers in the brewery's welcoming taproom and spacious green area. Learn more at: www.monocacybrewing.com

SOURCE Monocacy Brewing