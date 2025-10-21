Monocacy Brewing Company Wins National Recognition at the Great American Beer Festival

Frederick-based brewery takes home Bronze Medal for Riot Rye Pale Ale

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monocacy Brewing Company is putting Frederick's craft beer scene on the national map, earning a Bronze Medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver, Colorado. The award recognized Monocacy's Riot Rye Pale Ale in the Rye Beer category, a testament to the brewery's technical skills and commitment to quality.

Riot Rye - a 6.4% ABV, 70 IBU pale ale brewed with U.S.-grown and malted rye from the Midwest - stood out for its bold balance of hop bitterness and malt complexity. The beer's distinct flavor profile, what Monocacy Brewing Company calls "a ruckus of complex flavor," and technical precision reflect the brewery's dedication to creating unique yet accessible, high-quality beers.

"We are incredibly honored that Riot Rye is being recognized on a national stage at an event as prestigious as the Great American Beer Festival," said Monocacy Brewing Company owner Anne Brown. "This beer represents who we are as a brewery and showcases the skills of our hardworking brewing team. We're proud to represent this community as well as the State of Maryland and share a bit of Frederick's flavor with beer lovers across the country."

Created in the style of a full-bodied pale ale, this award-winning beer's high rye content makes it a challenge to brew, requiring extra care and attention to keep the grain mixture flowing smoothly during brewing, a testament to the team's craftsmanship.

The Great American Beer Festival, hosted by the Brewers Association, is the premier beer competition in the United States, celebrating the best craft brews from across the nation. This year's competition included thousands of entries across more than 100 categories, with only four Maryland breweries earning medals.

"Riot Rye has always been a special beer for us–it's a true labor of love for our brewing team, and seeing it recognized at this level is an incredible source of pride," added Karl Knoop, General Manager, Monocacy Brewing Company "We've always believed that great beer can be both an economic driver and a point of pride, and this recognition proves that a local Frederick brewery can make a national impact."

Guests can enjoy Riot Rye on draft or take it home in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans from Monocacy Brewing Company's taproom located on North Market Street as well as other retailers across the State of Maryland. Monocacy Brewing Company is located in the Historic Ebert's Ice Cream Factory and is home to the largest brewery and beer garden in Frederick. The space invites visitors to relax under its historic trees with a fresh pint, enjoy eats from their onsite food truck, and take in fun programming like live music and trivia nights. With a rotating lineup of distinctive beers brewed on-site, Monocacy Brewing Co. offers an experience that reflects the creativity and community spirit at the heart of Frederick's craft brewing scene.

Frederick has long been known as a hub for craft beer in Maryland, and Monocacy Brewing Company's win further cements that reputation. As a locally owned brewery with deep roots in the community, Monocacy Brewing Company continues to help shape Frederick's beer tourism industry, drawing locals and visitors alike to experience a city where the best of Maryland's brewing talent is always on tap.

About Monocacy Brewing Company:

Monocacy Brewing Company is dedicated to one simple credo: Quality, it's in our nature. From its home in the historic Ebert's Ice Cream plant in Downtown Frederick, Maryland, the brewery produces innovative beers rooted in quality, integrity, and passion. Proudly independent and locally owned and operated, Monocacy Brewing Company sources the highest quality ingredients and strives to continuously serve and support its community. Guests can enjoy a rotating lineup of year-round and limited-release beers in the brewery's welcoming taproom and spacious green area. Learn more at: www.monocacybrewing.com

