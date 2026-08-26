Monod Bio Licenses AI-designed Protein Technologies to SignalChem Biotech for Custom Discovery Assays

SEATTLE and RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monod Bio, a Seattle-based AI-enabled protein design company, and SignalChem Biotech Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino Biological, Inc. (SZSE: 301047), today announced a non-exclusive licensing agreement covering Monod Bio's proprietary LuxSit de novo luciferase technology and NovoBodies.

Under the terms of the agreement, SignalChem Biotech may incorporate the Monod Bio technologies into custom luminescent assay development and protein-fusion services offered to third-party customers for research use. The collaboration expands SignalChem's specialized CRO capabilities and supports Sino Biological's broader strategy of incorporating AI-enabled technologies across its global life science tools and services portfolio.

"This agreement and the corresponding licensed technology strengthen our ability to help customers obtain high-quality discovery candidates more rapidly and address complex biological questions," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer of Sino Biological.

Monod Bio's LuxSit is an AI-designed luciferase engineered for use in robust luminescent biosensors, while its NovoBodies are compact, highly stable binding proteins engineered for high-performance recognition of various targets.

"SignalChem Biotech and Sino Biological have the scientific expertise, customer reach and service infrastructure to bring these technologies to a broad customer base," said Daniel Silva Manzano, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Monod Bio. "This partnership expands the reach of our platform and reinforces the value of our Monod Inside model for integrating AI-designed proteins into commercial products and services."

ABOUT SINO BIOLOGICAL & SIGNALCHEM BIOTECH:

SignalChem Biotech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sino Biological Inc. (SZSE: 301047), provides specialized reagents and CRO services supporting drug discovery and life science research. Sino Biological is an international life science tools provider with facilities across Asia, North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.sinobiological.com.

Disclaimer: The development of the related business may be affected by various factors, including changes in market demand. Given the company's broad product portfolio, the revenue associated with this business is not expected to have a material impact on the company's overall financial performance.

ABOUT MONOD BIO:

Monod Bio uses AI-powered de novo protein design to create novel binders, biosensors and other functional proteins for research and diagnostic applications. Through its Monod Inside model, Monod Bio partners with life science companies to integrate its technologies into next-generation products and services. For more information, visit monod.bio.

SOURCE Monod Bio