Monod Bio Announces Appointment of Robert J. Bujarski to Board of Directors

– Seasoned industry leader with over 20 years of experience joins as Monod Bio advances strategic growth and operational scaling

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monod Bio , a leader in computational protein design, today announced the appointment of Robert J. Bujarski, J.D., to its Board of Directors. Monod Bio uses AI-powered de novo protein design to create novel protein binders that serve as antibody replacements and biosensors for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and research use only (RUO) applications.

"Rob's extensive track record in scaling global diagnostics organizations is a perfect match for Monod Bio's current trajectory," said Daniel Silva Manzano, CEO and Founder of Monod Bio. "His deep expertise in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and leading multi-billion dollar strategic mergers will be instrumental as we expand our proprietary protein design platform and commercialize our NovoBody™ technology."

Mr. Bujarski most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at QuidelOrtho Corporation, where he was a central figure in the company's evolution from $60 million to over $3 billion in annual sales. Throughout his nearly two-decade tenure at QuidelOrtho, he held diverse leadership roles spanning business unit operations, R&D, commercial operations, and business development.

"Monod Bio is at the intersection of artificial intelligence and biological innovation, a space that is ripe for transforming how we approach diagnostics," said Mr. Bujarski. "The team has built a powerful engine for protein design, and I am excited to contribute my experience in operational execution and strategic partnerships to help Monod Bio deliver long-term value to its partners and stakeholders."

In addition to his executive leadership, Mr. Bujarski brings a strong legal and governance background, having served as General Counsel and practiced at a top-tier international law firm. He currently serves on the board of directors and advisory boards for several private organizations and has served on the Dean's Economic Council at the University of Arizona College of Law and held a board position with the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) Educational Foundation.

About Monod Bio

Monod Bio is a Seattle-based biotechnology company and a spinout from the David Baker Lab at the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design. The company uses AI-powered de novo protein design to create novel protein binders and biosensors for research use only (RUO) and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) applications. Monod Bio's proprietary platform enables the generation of novel proteins, including its NovoBody™ binders, to address unmet needs. Through its "Monod Inside" business model, Monod Bio partners with leading RUO and IVD organizations to bring next-generation products to market. For more information, visit monod.bio .

SOURCE Monod Bio