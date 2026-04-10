Monport Advanced Fiber Laser and CO2 Laser Machines Boost Custom Engraving and Seasonal Production In 2026

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser is expanding its 2026 portfolio of fiber laser and CO2 laser engraving and cutting machines for manufacturers and custom production businesses seeking higher speed and greater precision in fabrication. The expanded lineup includes the GT Series fiber laser engravers for metal applications and the Effi Series CO2 laser cutters for non-metal materials such as wood, acrylic, and leather. The systems are designed to support rising production demand in custom manufacturing and seasonal output cycles, where efficiency, speed, and consistency are key operational requirements.

Efficiency and precision remain key concerns for businesses handling custom engraving and seasonal production. Monport Laser provides fiber laser engraver for metal systems and industrial CO2 laser cutting solutions designed to increase output, reduce setup time, and maintain consistent results across a range of materials.

Industrial-Grade Fiber Laser Engravers for Metal Applications

Monport Laser's GT Series Fiber Laser Machines set a new standard for precision metal engraving. Designed for industrial applications, these fiber laser engraver for metal units offer power options ranging from 30W to 200W, featuring Auto-Focus technology and MOPA fiber lasers for high-speed color marking.

Engineered for professionals and creators, the GT Series enables ultra-fine detailing, deep 3D engraving, and vibrant metal marking at speeds up to 20,000mm/s. Ideal for jewelry, industrial parts, and custom metalwork, these fiber laser machines transform workflow efficiency while maintaining exceptional quality.

Explore how the GT Series fiber laser engraver for metal can enhance your production today.

Industrial CO2 Laser Cutters: Versatility for Any Project

For non-metallic materials, Monport Laser's industrial CO2 laser cutter machines provide unmatched precision and scalability. Available in power levels from 60W to 150W, these CO2 laser engravers and cutting machines are perfect for wood, acrylic, leather, and plastics. With fireproof viewing windows, user-friendly controls, and reliable cooling systems, they are engineered for both small-scale artisans and large batch production environments.

From signage and prototyping to interior design elements and custom manufacturing, Monport's industrial CO2 laser cutter allows businesses to meet increasing seasonal demand without compromising quality.

Discover the efficiency of Monport's industrial CO2 laser cutter for your production needs.

High-Speed CO2 Laser Engravers for Bulk Production

The Effi Series high-speed CO2 laser machines combine speed, precision, and flexibility. With models like Effi9S 90W, Effi10S 100W, Effi13S 130W, and Effi16S 150W, these laser machines deliver consistent results for intricate designs, thick materials, and high-volume batch orders.

Equipped with built-in water chillers and advanced Auto-Focus technology, Monport CO2 laser engraver machines maintain optimal performance and precision even during extended operation. Whether producing custom gifts, industrial parts, or seasonal products, these high-speed laser machines help businesses scale efficiently.

Upgrade your production with Monport's high-speed CO2 laser engraver today.

Enhancing Creativity and Productivity Across Industries

Monport Laser machines are designed with versatility and usability in mind. The GT Series fiber laser engraver for metal, along with industrial CO2 laser cutter solutions, enables businesses to:

Deliver intricate, high-quality engraving for jewelry, tools, and decorative items.

Produce large batches of customized products efficiently.

Expand seasonal product offerings to capture peak market demand.

Achieve precision and consistency across multiple materials with minimal setup time.

By integrating fiber laser and CO2 laser technology, businesses can now combine artistic creativity with industrial-grade speed, maximizing both output and quality.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a global leader in laser engraving and cutting solutions, specializing in fiber laser engraver for metal and industrial CO2 laser cutter machines. Committed to innovation, precision, and reliability, Monport Laser empowers professionals, creators, and businesses to elevate production capabilities while maintaining exceptional craftsmanship.

For more information on Monport Laser's fiber laser and CO2 laser machines, visit www.monportlaser.com.

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Monport Laser

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Website: www.monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport laser