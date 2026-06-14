Monport Highlights Growing Demand for Personalized Father's Day Gifts Powered by Advanced Laser Engraving Technology

New laser engraving solutions help makers and businesses create custom Father's Day gifts with greater precision, speed and material versatility

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly seek meaningful and personalized Father's Day gifts, laser engraving technology is emerging as a powerful tool for transforming ordinary products into memorable keepsakes. From custom wooden signs and engraved tumblers to personalized tools and metal accessories, laser engraving continues to drive growth in the personalization market, enabling makers, entrepreneurs and small businesses to meet rising demand for unique gift experiences.

According to industry trends, personalized products continue to outperform traditional gift categories because they offer emotional value, customization and long-term sentimental appeal. Father's Day remains one of the strongest seasonal opportunities for businesses specializing in customized products, with consumers actively searching for gifts that reflect personal stories, family memories and meaningful milestones.

To support creators and businesses during the Father's Day season, Monport Laser is showcasing its latest lineup of laser engraving solutions, including the Monport MegaS 70W CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter, Monport GM 10W UV Laser Engraver & Marking Machine, and Monport GA 60W MOPA Fiber Laser Integrated Engraver & Color Marking Machine with AutoFocus.

"Personalization has become one of the most influential trends in the gift industry," said the Monport CEO. "Today's consumers want gifts that feel thoughtful and unique. Advanced laser engraving technology allows businesses and creators to deliver high-quality customized products efficiently while expanding the range of materials and applications available for Father's Day gifting."

Personalized Gifts Continue to Drive Consumer Demand

The shift toward personalized gifting reflects broader consumer preferences for products that offer both utility and emotional significance. Popular Father's Day gift categories increasingly include customized items such as:

Engraved wooden plaques

Personalized tool sets

Custom leather accessories

Engraved drinkware

Metal wallets and card holders

Family photo engravings

Personalized office décor

Custom keepsake boxes

Unlike mass-produced gifts, laser-engraved products can incorporate names, dates, messages, logos, photographs and artwork, creating one-of-a-kind items that resonate with recipients.

For businesses operating in the custom products market, laser engraving technology provides an efficient method for producing personalized items while maintaining consistency and professional-grade quality.

Monport MegaS Expands Opportunities for Custom Wood and Acrylic Gifts

Among the most popular Father's Day gift materials are wood and acrylic, both of which offer versatility for home décor, keepsakes and personalized display pieces.

The Monport MegaS 70W CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter is designed to help users create detailed engravings and precision cuts across a wide range of materials.

Featuring a maximum engraving speed of 600mm/s, a spacious 27.56-inch by 13.78-inch working area and engraving accuracy down to 0.03mm, the MegaS combines productivity and precision for both hobbyists and commercial users.

The system supports cutting materials up to 20mm acrylic and 18mm basswood, making it suitable for projects such as custom signs, engraved photo panels, decorative gifts and layered wood artwork. When paired with a telephoto focusing lens and external booster pump, cutting performance can improve by up to 25%.

Monport's proprietary airflow design and integrated air assist system help reduce burn marks, preserve fine details, improve line clarity and deliver cleaner cutting results—important factors when producing premium personalized gifts.

Additional features such as auto focus, smart batch fill functionality and conveyor engraving compatibility allow businesses to streamline production during peak seasonal demand.

UV Laser Technology Unlocks New Personalization Applications

As consumers seek increasingly distinctive gifts, demand for engraving on delicate and specialty materials continues to grow.

The Monport GM 10W UV Laser Engraver & Marking Machine is engineered to engrave more than 1,500 material types, including glass, crystal, acrylic, ceramics, plastics and select metals.

Unlike traditional laser systems, UV laser technology produces highly detailed markings with minimal heat impact. The process generates virtually no smoke, eliminates material blackening and preserves surface quality, making it ideal for premium Father's Day gifts such as engraved whiskey glasses, crystal keepsakes, custom awards and decorative collectibles.

The machine features an ultra-fine 0.0019mm laser spot size and engraving resolutions reaching up to 16K, enabling intricate photo engraving and high-detail artwork reproduction.

Monport also includes an intelligent water chiller system designed to maintain optimal laser operating temperatures across varying environmental conditions, helping ensure consistent performance and long-term reliability.

MOPA Fiber Laser Technology Expands Premium Metal Gift Personalization

Metal gifts remain one of the most popular Father's Day categories, particularly among consumers seeking durable, high-end personalized products.

The Monport GA 60W MOPA Fiber Laser Integrated Engraver & Color Marking Machine with AutoFocus is designed to help businesses and makers create premium custom gifts through advanced color marking, deep engraving and precision cutting capabilities.

Featuring 60W laser power, one-click autofocus and engraving speeds of up to 10,000 mm/s, the system delivers fast and accurate results across a variety of metal applications. Its innovative 90-degree rotating laser head expands the engraving area up to 300mm x 300mm, providing greater flexibility for larger projects and specialty items.

The machine supports customization of products such as tumblers, medals, business cards, signage and keychains, while also enabling vivid color marking, 3D relief engraving and deep engraving on stainless steel, aluminum and brass.

With sub-micron precision and a compact integrated design, the GA 60W MOPA Fiber Laser helps businesses capitalize on the growing demand for personalized Father's Day gifts and premium custom products..

Supporting Entrepreneurs in the Growing Personalization Economy

As e-commerce sellers, local businesses and custom product manufacturers continue expanding their personalization offerings, laser engraving technology has become an increasingly valuable production tool.

Modern laser systems allow businesses to:

Offer customized products at scale

Improve production efficiency

Expand material capabilities

Increase product value through personalization

Respond quickly to seasonal demand

For Father's Day campaigns in particular, the ability to deliver personalized products with fast turnaround times can help businesses differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

About Monport Laser

Monport Laser is a provider of advanced laser engraving and cutting solutions for creators, entrepreneurs, manufacturers and businesses. Its product portfolio includes CO2 laser engravers, fiber laser engravers, UV laser engravers and industrial laser systems designed to support applications ranging from personalized gifts and custom products to manufacturing, marking and production workflows.

By combining precision engineering, intelligent automation and user-focused innovation, Monport continues to help businesses and makers unlock new opportunities in the growing personalization market.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monportlaser.com.

SOURCE Monport Laser