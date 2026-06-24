Monport Laser Kicks Off Prime Day Mid-Year Sale With Up to $600 Off and Free Gifts on Every Laser Machine

Running June 23–30, the laser engraving brand's biggest mid-year event combines tiered spending discounts with free accessories across its CO2 laser, fiber laser, and UV laser lineup.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser, a manufacturer of CO2 laser, fiber laser, and UV laser engraver and laser cutter machines, today announced its Prime Day Mid-Year Sale, running June 23–30, 2026. The event pairs tiered spending discounts of up to $600 off with free bundled accessories across the brand's desktop, industrial, and fiber laser engraver lines — giving hobbyists, small business owners, and production shops a wider window to upgrade equipment at mid-year prices.

"Create More. Save More" anchors this year's event, with discounts structured to reward larger purchases rather than offering blanket markdowns. The tiered model lets customers stack savings with free gifts already built into select machine bundles, while one of the brand's most popular industrial models, the Effi16s 150W Industrial CO2 laser engraver, is included at current pricing ahead of a planned price increase.

How the Tiered Savings Work

Unlike single flat-discount sales, Monport's Mid-Year Sale rewards higher-tier laser engraver machines with proportionally larger dollar savings:

Shoppers can unlock instant discounts based on their purchase total:

Spend $999 or more, save $70

Spend $1,999 or more, save $150

Spend $2,999 or more, save $220

Spend $3,999 or more, save $300

Spend $6,999 or more, save $600

The highest spending tier delivers the largest savings of the event, allowing customers to maximize value when investing in professional fiber laser, CO2 laser, laser engraver, and laser cutter solutions.

Whether upgrading a workshop, expanding production capacity, or purchasing a first desktop CO2 laser, the tiered discount structure gives businesses and creators additional incentives to invest in equipment that supports long-term growth.

Free Gifts Bundled Into Every Series

Beyond the tiered discount, Monport is bundling free laser engraver accessories directly into its CO2 laser and fiber laser lines for the duration of the sale:

MegaS 70W desktop laser engraver: Free air assist pump + 2 metal marking sprays

Free air assist pump + 2 metal marking sprays Reno Series desktop CO2 laser: Free 2 metal marking sprays + 1 laser coolant

Free 2 metal marking sprays + 1 laser coolant Effi Series high-speed CO2 laser machines: Free 2 metal marking sprays + free LightBurn software license, plus $200 off a compatible conveyor system

Free 2 metal marking sprays + free LightBurn software license, plus $200 off a compatible conveyor system GA / GT Fiber Laser Series: Free LightBurn software license + free M85 70mm F-theta field lens

For buyers comparing a desktop CO2 engraver against a fiber laser system for the first time, the bundled laser engraver software and lenses offset some of the most common first-year add-on costs.

Built for Hobbyists Through Production Shops

The Mid-Year Sale spans Monport's full laser machine range:

Desktop CO2 Laser Engravers (Reno45, Reno45 Pro, Reno45 Pro Vision, Reno65, Reno65 Pro, Reno65 Pro Vision, MegaS 70W) — compact laser engravers with magnetic-assisted or camera-based autofocus, suited to makers, Etsy sellers, and small workshops working with wood, acrylic, and leather.

(Reno45, Reno45 Pro, Reno45 Pro Vision, Reno65, Reno65 Pro, Reno65 Pro Vision, MegaS 70W) — compact laser engravers with magnetic-assisted or camera-based autofocus, suited to makers, Etsy sellers, and small workshops working with wood, acrylic, and leather. Industrial CO2 Laser Engravers (Monport 60W, 90W, Effi9S, Effi16S) — higher-wattage systems with autofocus and, on the Effi series, a built-in water chiller for sustained production runs.

(Monport 60W, 90W, Effi9S, Effi16S) — higher-wattage systems with autofocus and, on the Effi series, a built-in water chiller for sustained production runs. Fiber Laser Engravers (GM Pro 20W–60W, GT 30W–200W Split MOPA, GA 60W/100W) — metal marking and engraving systems for shops doing color marking, deep engraving, and industrial part identification.

(GM Pro 20W–60W, GT 30W–200W Split MOPA, GA 60W/100W) — metal marking and engraving systems for shops doing color marking, deep engraving, and industrial part identification. UV Laser Engravers (6W, 10W) — precision marking for materials prone to heat damage or discoloration under CO2 and fiber lasers, including electronics and specialty packaging.

"Mid-year is when a lot of our customers are deciding whether to add a second machine or step up in wattage for the first time," said Monport Laser CEO. "Structuring the discount by spend tier, instead of a single sitewide percentage, means the savings actually scale with the kind of upgrade someone is making."

Shop with Confidence

Monport's Prime Day Mid-Year Sale is designed to give customers more than just exceptional savings. Every eligible purchase is backed by Monport's 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, providing added peace of mind when investing in professional laser equipment.

Whether you're purchasing your first laser engraver, upgrading to a more powerful CO2 laser, or expanding production with a new fiber laser, Monport's customer-focused support helps ensure a smooth purchasing experience. This added protection allows creators and businesses to invest with confidence while exploring new opportunities for growth and production.

Earn More with the Monport Loyalty Program

The savings don't stop when the sale ends.

Customers can also join the Monport Loyalty Program for free and begin earning points and rewards every time they shop. Designed for makers, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses, the program offers ongoing opportunities to unlock additional value with every purchase.

Members can enjoy:

Earn points on eligible purchases

Access exclusive rewards and member benefits

Unlock additional savings opportunities

Enjoy special perks throughout the year

Get rewarded as your business and creativity grow

Monport's loyalty program is built to give customers more of what they love—more savings, more perks, and more opportunities to level up their passion for creating.

Creators interested in maximizing the value of their laser investment are encouraged to learn more about the Monport Loyalty Program and start earning rewards today.

Limited-Time Opportunity

With substantial tiered discounts, exclusive bonus gifts, a 90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, and ongoing rewards through the Monport Loyalty Program, the Prime Day Mid-Year Sale offers one of the best opportunities of the year to invest in a professional desktop CO2 laser, laser cutter, CO2 laser, fiber laser, or laser engraver.

The promotion runs through June 30, 2026, while supplies last.

About Monport Laser

Founded in 2021, Monport Laser is a laser engraving equipment manufacturer serving hobbyists, small businesses, and industrial customers with a range of CO2, fiber, and UV laser engraving and cutting machines, with power outputs from 40W to 200W. Monport's product lineup includes standard features such as autofocus, water cooling, and LightBurn software compatibility, backed by a warranty of up to two years and free U.S.-based technical support. Monport ships orders from U.S. warehouses within 2–7 business days. Learn more at monportlaser.com.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport Laser