Monport Marks Memorial Day With Savings on Laser Engraving Machines and Creative Tools

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day approaches, Monport Laser is recognizing the holiday with a campaign that highlights craftsmanship, creativity, and appreciation for the people who continue to build and create across industries. The Memorial Day promotion introduces limited-time savings on a wide range of laser machines designed for hobbyists, entrepreneurs, and professional workshops.

Businesses across industries such as signage, woodworking, jewelry, metal fabrication, personalized gifts, and product manufacturing are investing in laser machines to improve production speed, precision, and customization capabilities. The growing popularity of custom-made products and short-run production has also encouraged more entrepreneurs and workshops to adopt laser engraving systems for daily operations.

From engraved tumblers and acrylic signs to branded packaging and industrial metal marking, laser engraving technology is becoming an essential production tool for businesses of all sizes.

As the industry expands, demand continues rising for equipment such as the CO2 laser engraver, fiber laser engraving machine, and desktop CO2 laser machine. Compact systems are becoming increasingly popular among startups, home-based businesses, and creative studios, while larger industrial machines are helping manufacturers scale production with greater efficiency.

At the same time, more businesses are seeking portable laser engraver solutions that provide flexibility for smaller workspaces and mobile production setups. Industrial manufacturers are also adopting high power laser engraver systems capable of handling large-scale engraving and cutting projects with consistent precision.

"Laser engraving technology is no longer limited to industrial factories," said Monport Laser CEO. "Today, small businesses, creators, and manufacturers are using laser systems to produce customized products faster and more efficiently while maintaining professional-quality results."

Monport Laser continues expanding its product lineup to support both entry-level users and commercial production businesses. The company's offerings include the GT Series, GM Pro Series and GA Series fiber laser machines for metal engraving applications, along with the Mega S, Reno Series, and Effi Series CO2 laser machines for engraving and cutting materials such as wood, acrylic, leather, rubber, and glass.

The GT Series fiber laser machine is designed for industrial metal engraving and high-speed marking applications. The lineup includes 30W and 50W Split Fiber Laser models, as well as 60W, 80W, 100W, and 200W Split MOPA Fiber Laser systems. These machines are commonly used for deep engraving, color marking on stainless steel, batch production, and detailed industrial applications requiring precision and power.

Monport's GM Pro Series fiber laser engraver focuses on compact and integrated fiber laser solutions for workshops, small businesses, and creators looking for efficient metal engraving equipment. The series includes 20W, 30W, and 50W Integrated Fiber Laser models, along with 30W and 60W JPT MOPA Fiber Laser systems designed for enhanced engraving flexibility and detailed marking performance across different metal materials.

The GA Series fiber laser features advanced MOPA fiber laser technology for users seeking high-performance engraving and marking capabilities. Available in 60W and 100W configurations, the GA Series supports precision metal engraving, color marking, and industrial customization applications while maintaining stable production efficiency for commercial environments.

For CO2 laser engraving and cutting, Monport offers the Reno Series desktop CO2 laser, which includes 45W and 65W models along with PRO and Pro Vision editions. These laser machines are built for creators and businesses working with non-metal materials such as wood, acrylic, leather, and rubber. The Reno Pro Vision systems also integrate enhanced workflow and viewing features designed to improve engraving accuracy and ease of operation.

The Monport Mega S serves as the upgraded version of Monport's Mega platform, offering improved functionality, workspace efficiency, and production performance for users seeking a desktop CO2 laser machine with expanded creative capabilities. The system is designed for small workshops, custom product businesses, and creators looking for professional engraving results in a compact setup.

Monport's Effi Series high-power laser engraver is built for higher-output engraving and cutting applications requiring increased speed and production capacity. The lineup includes the Effis9s 90W, Effis10s 100W, Effis13s 130W, and Effis16s 150W models. These CO2 laser machines are commonly used for large-format engraving, batch production, signage manufacturing, and advanced fabrication projects.

Monport has also expanded into UV laser technology with its with its 6W and 10W UV laser engravers designed for cold marking applications. These laser machines allow users to engrave heat-sensitive materials with greater precision while minimizing burn marks and material damage.

The company's fiber laser engraving machine models are commonly used for metal marking, jewelry engraving, and industrial applications, while its desktop CO2 laser machine systems are widely used by creators, schools, workshops, and small businesses looking for compact production equipment.

To support businesses investing in laser technology, Monport is launching a limited-time Memorial Day promotion featuring tiered discounts and complimentary accessories on select machines.

The Memorial Day offers include:

Savings ranging from $40 to $390 based on purchase amount

Complimentary accessories with select CO2 and fiber laser systems

Free engraving and workflow software with eligible machines

A free 6W handheld diode laser engraver with select models

The promotion includes several of Monport's popular laser machines designed for engraving, cutting, and production applications across multiple industries.

As laser engraving technology continues becoming more accessible, industry demand is expected to keep growing among businesses focused on customization, faster turnaround times, and scalable production solutions.

The Memorial Day promotion is available for a limited time through Monport's official website.

To learn more about Monport's Memorial Day event and available laser engraving systems, visit Monport Laser Official Website

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monportlaser.com.

SOURCE Monport Laser