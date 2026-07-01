Monport Positions the MEGAS CO2 Laser Engraver as the Smart Upgrade for Growing Makers and Small Businesses

The latest 70W laser engraver combines intelligent automation, production-ready features, and precision engineering to help small businesses and hobby users create more with less effort.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for personalized products and small-batch manufacturing continues to rise, many makers and small business owners are discovering that entry-level laser engravers can no longer keep up with their growing workloads. Limited work areas, time-consuming setup, and manual adjustments often reduce productivity and slow business growth.

To meet this evolving demand, Monport has introduced the Monport MEGAS 70W CO2 Laser Engraver and Laser Cutter, a next-generation desktop CO2 laser machine designed to bridge the gap between hobby-level engraving equipment and industrial production systems. Built with intelligent automation, advanced precision, and workflow-enhancing features, the MEGAS helps users spend less time preparing jobs and more time producing high-quality products.

Designed for makers, Etsy sellers, custom gift businesses, schools, and growing workshops, the Monport MEGAS combines professional performance with the convenience of a desktop CO2 laser engraver footprint.

Desktop CO2 Laser Machine Built for Higher Productivity

Rather than simply increasing laser power, the Monport MEGAS focuses on improving the entire production workflow.

Its integrated LiDAR-based distance measurement system provides 100% automatic autofocus, eliminating manual height adjustments before every project. Users can switch between different materials quickly while maintaining consistent engraving quality.

Combined with engraving speeds of up to 600 mm/s, the machine enables businesses to complete more customer orders in less time without compromising precision.

The system has also been updated to support external connectivity with LightBurn through a dedicated connection cable, allowing users to access advanced workflow features directly from one of the industry's most popular laser software platforms.

70W Laser Engraver Delivers Exceptional Precision

For businesses selling personalized products, engraving quality directly influences customer satisfaction and repeat purchases.

The 70W laser engraver features an ultra-fine laser spot size of 0.05–0.08 mm, approximately 50% to 75% smaller than the 0.15 mm spot size commonly found in comparable desktop laser systems.

The finer beam produces:

Sharper engraved text

More detailed photographs

Cleaner vector graphics

Smoother curves

Higher-quality personalization on wood, acrylic, leather, glass, and other compatible materials

This level of precision allows users to create premium-looking products that stand out in competitive online marketplaces and retail environments.

Desktop CO2 Laser Machine with Intelligent Batch Engraving

As production volumes increase, efficiency becomes just as important as engraving quality.

The Monport MEGAS features an integrated 8MP camera capable of automatically detecting multiple objects placed inside the work area.

Its intelligent batch filling function automatically positions artwork across multiple products, reducing manual alignment and preparation time.

The machine also supports AI-assisted image and text processing, helping simplify project setup while improving overall workflow efficiency.

For businesses producing personalized products in batches, these automation tools reduce repetitive work and help maximize daily output.

Large-Format Desktop CO2 Laser Machine for Bigger Projects

Many desktop laser engraving machines limit users with compact workspaces.

The Monport MEGAS addresses this challenge with a generous 700 × 350 mm working area, providing the flexibility to engrave large signs, wall décor, furniture components, educational materials, and oversized acrylic projects without dividing artwork into multiple sections.

For smaller products, the expanded workspace allows multiple items to be processed simultaneously, increasing productivity with every engraving cycle.

The machine also includes Autopassthrough, an intelligent material handling feature that supports continuous processing of longer materials, opening additional opportunities for larger-scale production.

70W Laser Engraver with Advanced LightBurn Support

Recognizing the popularity of LightBurn among laser users, Monport enhanced the MEGAS with expanded compatibility and advanced software integration.

Users can access features such as autofocus, wireless connectivity, and wireless camera support directly within LightBurn, streamlining project management and machine operation.

Installation has also been simplified through Monport's visual light path alignment technology, allowing laser alignment to be completed in approximately five minutes. If the camera image displays correctly after installation, no additional camera calibration is required.

The simplified setup helps reduce downtime and enables both beginners and experienced users to begin engraving more quickly.

Desktop CO2 Laser Machine Designed for Cleaner Operation

Monport also focused on creating a cleaner and more reliable engraving environment.

The MEGAS CO2 laser engraver incorporates a powerful extraction system equipped with nine high-performance fans. By generating greater exhaust volume than intake volume, the system creates negative pressure inside the enclosure, helping minimize smoke leakage while efficiently removing engraving fumes.

Additional engineering improvements include:

Closed guide rail design that protects motion components from dust contamination

Anti-leakage laser design that enhances operational safety

Long-lasting mechanical performance with reduced maintenance requirements

Smart touchscreen supporting touch, rotation, and pressure interactions for intuitive machine control

Together, these CO2 laser machine features provide a cleaner workspace while improving long-term reliability.

70W Laser Engraver Offers Outstanding Value for Growing Businesses

As small businesses expand, they need equipment that can grow with them.

According to Monport, the Monport MEGAS delivers one of the strongest value propositions in its category by combining production-ready capabilities that are often optional or unavailable on comparable desktop systems.

Standard features include autofocus, an integrated panoramic camera, AI-assisted image and text processing, intelligent batch engraving, visual canvas functionality, conveyor compatibility, and advanced LightBurn integration.

Its combination of a powerful 70W laser source, ultra-fine engraving precision, intelligent automation, and large-format workspace makes the MEGAS a practical investment for entrepreneurs, makers, and growing workshops looking to increase productivity while maintaining professional-quality results.

The Monport MEGAS 70W Desktop CO2 Laser Machine is now available for customers worldwide through Monport's official website.

"The MEGAS was developed for creators who are ready to take the next step," said Monport's CEO. "By combining intelligent automation, precision engineering, and production-ready features in a compact desktop system, we're helping makers and small businesses work more efficiently, create higher-quality products, and confidently grow their operations."

About Monport

Monport develops innovative laser engraving and cutting solutions for makers, educators, small businesses, and manufacturers. Its lineup of CO2 and fiber laser systems is designed to deliver professional performance, intelligent features, and reliable productivity for users at every stage of growth.

Media Contact:

Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://monportlaser.com

SOURCE Monport Laser