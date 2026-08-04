Monterey Car Week & Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Returns August 7-16, 2026

Monterey County is the global epicenter of car culture during the ten days of automotive events throughout the destination including the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Car Week & Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the world-renowned celebration of automotive excellence set against California's Central Coast, returns August 7–16, 2026, with more than 35 events including both new celebrations and returning favorites across Monterey County, building toward the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 16. The 10-day Car Week celebration draws more than 100,000 visitors countywide each year, with estimated visitor spending exceeding $130 million supporting local hotels and hospitality businesses, employment and more than 100 local charities that depend on millions of dollars generated from these events.

New and noteworthy in 2026

"Monterey Car Week is the global epicenter of car culture, generating economic vitality and community prosperity that reach far beyond the events themselves," said Rob O'Keefe, president and CEO of See Monterey. "No two Car Weeks are ever the same, and this year's fresh crop of new experiences is no exception. As we welcome visitors from around the world, we're urging everyone to travel the Right Path with us and plan ahead, respect our communities, our workforce and the environment that make this destination special."

Car Week's impact extends well beyond economics: more than 100 local charities benefit from event proceeds each year, and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance alone has raised more than $45 million for charity since 1950, including a record $4 million in 2025. Last year also saw the one-of-one 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 'Tailor Made' sell for $26 million at RM Sotheby's, benefiting the Ferrari Foundation.

Visitors and residents can also enjoy more than 15 free events countywide, from the whimsical Concours d'Lemons to the classic car parade at the Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance and the Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally. A full list of free events, plus family-friendly itineraries, is available at SeeMonterey.com.

"Safe, responsible and respectful behavior is an absolute must during Monterey Car Week," added O'Keefe. "Travelers and residents alike deserve an experience that is exciting, memorable and safe. We ask visitors to respect the rules of the road, the communities they visit and one another so that everyone can enjoy Monterey Car Week at its very best."

SeeMonterey.com remains the go-to resource for Monterey Car Week, newly refreshed with a cleaner, mobile-first design, a custom interactive events map and a free AI itinerary planner now guided by a new mascot, Otto the Otter. The site's new online Media Resource Center gives journalists a one-stop hub for facts and figures, event-specific media contacts, press releases and images from organizers across the destination.

While visiting, See Monterey urges travelers to consider themselves part of the community and to take The Right Path™: plan ahead, follow guidelines, make sustainable choices, support local businesses and leave no trace after their visit. Experiencing the destination like a local means taking the time to explore thoughtfully and to respect the places and people that make Monterey County worth visiting. Visit SeeMonterey.com/Sustainable for additional responsible travel tips.

To download high-resolution images, visit our Monterey Car Week Visual Gallery.

About See Monterey

See Monterey is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the county. See Monterey is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to generate community prosperity and enrich economic vitality for Monterey County through the responsible growth of the tourism economy. In 2025, travel spending in Monterey County was $3.3 billion, supporting nearly 28,000 jobs and generating $346 million in state and local tax revenue that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit SeeMonterey.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Sandy Huerta, Communications Specialist

[email protected] | 831-657-6413

Jennifer Chiesa, Director of Public Relations

[email protected] | 707-342-3806

SOURCE See Monterey