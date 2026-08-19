Monteris Medical Announces Publication of Landmark Study on 787 Brain Tumor Patients Treated with NeuroBlate® Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT)

New data from the LAANTERN Study identify extent of ablation and lesion size as key determinants of survival, reinforcing Monteris' leadership in evidence-based minimally invasive neuro-oncology

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteris Medical, the leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery with its NeuroBlate System for magnetic resonance-guided laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT), today announced the publication of the largest prospective dataset to date of patients undergoing LITT from its LAANTERN* study. Published in the distinguished Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO), this ninth manuscript from LAANTERN analyzes outcomes from 787 tumor patients treated exclusively with NeuroBlate across 25 U.S. centers, establishing a new benchmark for clinical evidence in minimally invasive neurosurgery and highlighting key factors linked to increased survival.

This LAANTERN analysis demonstrates that extent of ablation (EOA) is a critical determinant of survival, particularly in newly diagnosed glioblastoma and recurrent metastatic tumors. Patients who achieved ≥91% tumor ablation experienced significantly longer progression-free and overall survival, establishing EOA as a central driver of post-LITT outcomes in newly diagnosed glioblastoma brain tumors.

"LAANTERN advances how LITT is understood and applied in neuro-oncology," said Dr. Eric C. Leuthardt, principal investigator of LAANTERN, lead author of the study and a professor of neurological surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "I was an early investigator of this technology, and long-term outcomes from this large cohort will help us identify the patients who are most likely to benefit from this therapeutic option." Leuthardt treats patients at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, and is a research member of Siteman.

LAANTERN is the first – and remains the only – prospective multicenter study of this magnitude dedicated to LITT, with more than 1,000 patients enrolled and followed for up to five years. This latest publication from the LAANTERN study underscores Monteris' sustained leadership and long-term commitment to generating rigorous, high-quality clinical evidence, culminating in outcomes data of unprecedented scale and significance for the field of minimally invasive neurosurgery.

NeuroBlate's advanced engineering, including cooled laser probes that enable larger ablation volumes and the SideFire® directional probe, which is specifically designed to address irregularly shaped lesions, optimizes the likelihood of achieving high EOA in real-world clinical practice.

For metastatic brain tumors, the study observed that earlier intervention, while lesions remain smaller, confers a survival advantage. This insight is particularly impactful for patients and providers as they make treatment decisions.

"These data show that timing matters," added Dr. Leuthardt. "Treating metastatic lesions earlier, before volume becomes prohibitive, improves patient outcomes and strengthens the role of LITT as a proactive cytoreductive option rather than a treatment of last resort."

Consistent with other publications from the LAANTERN study, patients undergoing NeuroBlate LITT experienced short hospital stays and rapid postoperative recovery, with the vast majority avoiding intensive care. Functional status and quality of life were largely preserved over time, with a favorable safety profile characterized by low complication and infection rates and few readmissions. Additional benefits included reductions in seizure burden and decreased reliance on steroids and anticonvulsant medications, supporting NeuroBlate as a minimally invasive option that promotes fast recovery while maintaining quality of life – areas of great importance to patients with brain tumors.

"Prior to the LAANTERN study, there was a lack of real-world evidence to support broad care team adoption, payer confidence and guideline inclusion," said Christa Seligman, senior director of clinical sciences at Monteris Medical. "It has been incredibly rewarding to lead a field that once did not have this foundation and to see that effort result in a publication of this caliber. Because of the dedicated LAANTERN clinical investigators and their patients, we are proud and humbled to continue leading with high-quality evidence that advances patient care."

*About LAANTERN

LAANTERN (Laser Ablation of Abnormal Neurological Tissue Using Robotic NeuroBlate® System, NCT02392078) is a post-market study designed to evaluate the performance and utilization of the NeuroBlate System to generate real-world evidence and guide standard of care practice. This is the first prospective multicenter laser ablation study. All sites operated under an IRB-approved protocol and received rigorous data monitoring to ensure quality and consistency. LAANTERN enrolled over 1,000 patients in the United States and followed them up to five years. Outcomes included safety, quality of life, health economics, procedural outcomes, seizure freedom, and survival.

About the NeuroBlate® System

Monteris Medical develops and markets innovative MR‑guided laser ablation systems that enable minimally invasive, robotically controlled brain surgery – often referred to as laser ablation, LITT (laser interstitial thermal therapy) or SLA (stereotactic laser ablation). The company's NeuroBlate System is designed for adults and children aged two and older and uses laser technology to precisely destroy abnormal brain tissue, including certain brain tumors and specific areas of the brain that cause seizures due to epilepsy. NeuroBlate is the only LITT platform with a robotic interface that supports the targeted, safe delivery of laser energy and is studied prospectively. Multicenter publications on NeuroBlate show that patients typically experience short hospital stays, low rates of complications, improved quality of life and outcomes comparable to open surgical resection. For more information, visit monteris.com.

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