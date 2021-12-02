Montry Blackbeard Gallery to Show "Origins of Nuclei" Collection During Miami Art Week

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of art enthusiasts descending all over Miami for Art Basel, the time was fitting for the Montry Blackbeard Gallery to proudly announce an event. On Saturday December 4, 2021, the Gallery will host a "pop-up" event at Empire Social Lounge Brickell located at 1106 South Miami Avenue, Miami, 33130 from 7:00 PM- 10:00 PM. All art lovers are invited to attend.

The groundbreaking exhibit "Origins of Nuclei" will feature pieces by Marc Gerald Montry and Gustavo Javier Rodríguez (also known as "Blackbeard"). Origins of Nuclei emerged from the notion that the world, and all the particulars within it, are connected. It is a perfect blend of science and philosophy.

Inspired by the life and career of a humanist nuclear physicist and borrowing from the cross-sectional geometry of the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, ORIGINS of NUCLEI by Montry Blackbeard is a celebration of enduring mysteries, an instrument for contemplating constituents both of matter and spirit.

Marc Montry and Gus Rodriguez met in Florida. Both were successful entrepreneurs, "deep thinkers' who lived life with curiosity and spirit. The duo was unaware of the greatness they would create together when they formalized their partnership in 2015. Montry, is an architect, and Rodríguez, (nicknamed Blackbeard by Montry himself), is recognized for his skills, knowledge, and expertise in the worlds of manufacture and construction. It is the collaboration of their vision and execution, which fuel their creative souls to birth the incredible pieces we see today.

Those wanting to take a journey led by these two visionaries are invited to visit the ORIGINS of NUCLEI pop up exhibit this upcoming December 4, 2021, from 7:00 PM- 10:00 PM at Empire Social Lounge Brickell located at 1106 South Miami Avenue, Miami, 33130.

ABOUT MONTRY BLACKBEARD

Based in Miami, Florida, the Montry Blackbeard Gallery is the result of two successful entrepreneurs whose mutual love and passion for bringing beauty to the world, led them to create kinetic sculpture and functional fine art pieces worth millions. Together, these gentlemen have forged their creative expression through steel and stone, challenging minds and raising awareness of arts' role in our community, individual well-being, and the environment.

