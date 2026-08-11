Monumental Sports & Entertainment Unveils Bold Vision for Brand-New Capital One Arena

20-year naming rights extension launches the next chapter of Capital One Arena as part of Capital One's continued commitment to its hometown; Monumental unveils fresh videos and renderings of a brand-new arena in downtown D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Capital One today unveiled the next chapter of Capital One Arena: a world-class, next-generation sports and entertainment destination built to bring fans, athletes, businesses, and the broader Washington community together in the nation's capital. The transformation represents a significant investment in the District, and a shared commitment by two organizations deeply rooted in the national capital region to create a lasting community asset that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.

Capital One Arena exterior

As part of the arena's next chapter, MSE and Capital One have entered into a 20-year naming rights extension for the reimagined Capital One Arena, reinforcing Capital One's long-term commitment to Washington, D.C. and the greater Washington area. With the completion of the arena transformation just over a year away, MSE has released new renderings showcasing the building's iconic new exterior and a first look at the upgraded experiences on the District Level (previous 100 Level) and Terrace Level (previous 400 Level) slated to debut ahead of the 2027 season.

"Washington is entering an extraordinary new era, and the completely reimagined Capital One Arena will reflect the ambition, energy, and global stature of the city it represents," said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer at MSE. "From our unmatched collection of iconic teams to the storytelling power of Monumental Sports Network, we're creating an experience in the heart of the nation's capital that connects fans everywhere—whether they're visiting from around the world or just a Metro stop away. We're excited to partner with Capital One, a leading financial institution founded and headquartered right in our backyard, to bring this vision to life in the decades to come."

"Capital One has called the Washington region home for more than three decades, and we're proud to continue investing in its future," said Byron Daub, Vice President, Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "Strong communities create economic opportunities for the people who live and work in them. This revitalization can help strengthen the surrounding neighborhood, support local businesses and create new opportunities across this important region.

Capital One Arena is more than a sports and entertainment venue — it's a place where people come together to create long-lasting memories and an anchor of Washington, D.C.'s economic and cultural vibrancy. We're excited to continue our partnership with Monumental and look forward to creating even more opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences for our customers and support the continued vitality of downtown Washington."

Transforming Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena anchors MSE and Capital One's shared vision for a dynamic sports, entertainment and business district in the heart of the nation's capital, created in partnership with the District. Once the $1 billion+ project is completed, the transformed Capital One Arena will host approximately 250 events annually, serving as the home of the NHL's Washington Capitals, the NBA's Washington Wizards and Georgetown men's basketball, while also hosting a slate of games for the WNBA's Washington Mystics and a world-class lineup of concerts, family shows and premier live entertainment. Notably, the venue is set to host the 2027 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship ("Frozen Four") and 2028 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Regional ("Sweet 16" and "Elite 8") in coming years. With Phase Two of construction underway, the full transformation remains on schedule for completion ahead of the 2027–28 NBA and NHL seasons.

The arena's multi-phase transformation in partnership with the District will deliver a fully reimagined experience for all fans, bringing together thoughtful hospitality, innovative technology, and enhanced amenities to create a more connected, seamless, and inspiring destination. Upgrades include a reimagined District Level and Terrace Level, a premium culinary and beverage program for every guest, expanded entrances and easier-to-navigate connection points, and new gathering spaces within the arena complex. Additionally, the building's Capital One cardholder entrance will be relocated to F Street and will be accessible to cardholders for all events, expanding a benefit that was previously available only during Capitals and Wizards games.

Enhanced Concourse Experience : A completely reimagined fan experience that transforms the concourse from a place of passage into a destination in itself. The concourse is no longer what happens between the action of the event. At the transformed Capital One Arena, the concourse is part of the event.

: A completely reimagined fan experience that transforms the concourse from a place of passage into a destination in itself. The concourse is no longer what happens between the action of the event. At the transformed Capital One Arena, the concourse is part of the event. Premium for Every Guest : Elevated culinary experiences, destination bars, and refined hospitality extend premium-quality experiences beyond premium ticket holders, making exceptional food, beverage, and gathering spaces part of every visit.

: Elevated culinary experiences, destination bars, and refined hospitality extend premium-quality experiences beyond premium ticket holders, making exceptional food, beverage, and gathering spaces part of every visit. The Best View Belongs to Everyone: The new Visibowl creates an immersive, first-of-its-kind viewing experience, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before with dramatic sightlines directly into the arena from the heart of the concourse.

The new Visibowl creates an immersive, first-of-its-kind viewing experience, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before with dramatic sightlines directly into the arena from the heart of the concourse. One Connected Arena : Expanded entrances, new vertical circulation, and seamless connections between the District Level and Terrace Level create an intuitive, open experience where every level feels connected as one unified destination.

: Expanded entrances, new vertical circulation, and seamless connections between the District Level and Terrace Level create an intuitive, open experience where every level feels connected as one unified destination. A Place to Gather: Four distinct districts in the District Level, new social destinations, Center Stage Bars, as well as a Food Hall spanning the entire length of the F Street side of the building on the Terrace Level.

A Foundational Partnership for a New Chapter

The long-term extension of the Capital One Arena naming rights partnership builds on nearly a decade of collaboration between Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Capital One, two organizations deeply invested in the District, its people, and its future.

The comprehensive partnership extends across MSE's integrated sports, entertainment and media platform, including the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics and Monumental Sports Network (MNMT). As part of the agreement, Capital One cardholders will enjoy exclusive access, benefits, and experiences at Capital One Arena, including a new and improved dedicated cardholder entrance open for all events at the arena beginning fall 2027, special discounts throughout the venue, and additional offerings to be announced in the future.

Beyond the arena, MSE and Capital One share a longstanding commitment to strengthening the Washington region. Capital One is proudly a significant regional employer, with more than 32,000 local associates who live, work, and commute across the DMV, and in 2025 alone, the company supported the Washington metro area with over $7.2 billion in community development financing targeting the areas of affordable housing, economic development, revitalization/stabilization, and community services. This funding included supporting the creation or preservation of over 31,000 affordable housing units. Additionally, Capital One provided $17.2 million in direct charitable contributions and 35,980 associate volunteer and pro bono hours. Through philanthropy, employee engagement, community partnerships and investments that expand economic opportunity, the organizations will continue supporting local neighborhoods, businesses and residents while contributing to the long-term vitality of downtown Washington.

For further information on the Capital One Arena transformation in partnership with the city of Washington, D.C., visit DistrictMomentum.com for the latest updates, renderings, behind-the-scenes previews and more.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is one of the leading integrated sports and entertainment companies globally. MSE's portfolio spans premier professional sports teams, world-class venues, and next-generation media properties, with marquee assets including the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics, NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go, Capital One Arena, and Monumental Sports Network, along with an investment in Team Liquid.

Rooted in the nation's capital, MSE brings Washington, D.C's distinct influence, ambition, and leadership to the global sports and entertainment landscape. The company harnesses the power of its platform to drive continuous innovation and deliver extraordinary experiences that inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. For additional information on MSE, please visit monumentalsports.com .

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $484.3 billion in deposits and $673.8 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2026. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network, and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Monumental Sports & Entertainment