Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Minority Investor Updates to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Arctos becomes latest investor in the organization, which includes the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, Capital One Arena, and Monumental Sports Network.

Existing investor Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) also increases ownership stake in MSE.

New and expanded investment supports MSE's continued growth.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monumental Sports & Entertainment ("MSE"), one of the nation's leading integrated sports, media, and entertainment companies, today announced Arctos Partners ("Arctos"), as the organization's newest minority investor. MSE and Arctos are aligned in their commitment to growing and transforming Washington, D.C. into one of the world's most powerful sports and entertainment centers.

"We've made a long-term commitment to Washington, D.C. focused on building a true sports ecosystem that will create value and enable us to make continued strategic investments in our teams and a world-class fan experience. We are excited to welcome Arctos as a partner that shares our vision for the future," said Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman, Managing Partner, and CEO of MSE. "As one of the most highly valued sports media enterprises in the world, we look forward to working with Arctos to drive additional value for our teams, our fans, and our community for decades to come."

"Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of the most forward-thinking and innovative ownership groups in global sports," said Doc O'Connor, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Arctos. "We're proud to partner with Ted and the MSE team as they continue to elevate the fan experience, invest in the community, and build long-term value across a world-class platform."

Founded to provide growth capital and liquidity solutions to premium sports franchises and alternative asset managers, Arctos is the only private investment firm approved to own equity in teams across all five major North American professional leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS). It is the largest institutional owner of premium sports properties globally, with more than 25 portfolio franchises that also span brands competing in Formula One, NASCAR, and European soccer.

MSE owns and operates the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA), Washington Mystics (WNBA), Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League), and Wizards District Gaming (NBA 2K League), along with local media platform Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) and several other high-impact investments in sports and entertainment. MSE also operates Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. and is leading an $800 million+ transformation of the arena and the adjacent downtown sports and entertainment district as part of a public-private partnership with the city.

In addition to Arctos joining MSE's ownership group, Qatar Investment Authority ("QIA") – an investor in MSE since 2023 – has increased its equity stake, consistent with the sovereign wealth fund's focus on long-term, high-value investments.

Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of QIA said: "Since QIA first invested in MSE in 2023, the company has continued to create tremendous value for both fans and investors. We are delighted to further our partnership with the company as it welcomes Arctos – demonstrating the continued potential in the commercialization of professional sports. QIA's continued commitment to MSE is an example of our focus on long-term, high-growth investments, and our growing portfolio of sports and entertainment investments with likeminded partners."

QIA is a shareholder in leading U.S. companies across sectors, including real estate, technology, consumer goods and healthcare. Its diverse portfolio notably includes CityCenterDC, a mixed-use development near Capital One Arena, in which QIA is the principal owner.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is one of America's leading integrated sports and entertainment companies and is ranked as one of the most valuable globally. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com .

About Arctos

Arctos is a private investment firm designed to catalyze growth and unlock value in complex, illiquid, and underserved markets. Founded in 2019, the firm's investment businesses span private equity and real assets (Arctos Keystone) and premier sports franchises (Arctos Sports), delivering bespoke capital solutions, differentiated insights, and purpose-built operating capabilities to industry leaders in both markets. The firm's innovative approach is anchored by its unique quantitative research and data science platform, Arctos Insights. Arctos has a team of more than 70 investment and operational professionals with expertise across industries, geographies, and economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Dallas, with office locations in New York, Boston, and London. For more information, visit www.arctospartners.com or Arctos' company page on LinkedIn.

About QIA

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio.

www.qia.qa

