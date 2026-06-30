Moon Surgical and Uncovr Announce First 20 Clinical Cases of Automated Operative Reporting on Maestro®

Real-world deployment demonstrates AI-powered generation of operative reports from laparoscopic video within minutes of procedure completion

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical and Uncovr today announced the first 20 patients whose surgeries were supported by automated operative reporting on the Maestro® Platform, powered by Moon Surgical's recently released Software Version 2.7.

The procedures were performed at Institut Arnaud Tzanck in Nice by Dr. Benjamin Cadiere, Dr. Maxime Fournier, and Dr. Georges Debs. Across these initial procedures, automated operative reports were generated directly from live laparoscopic video. This demonstration validates the potential to significantly streamline post-operative documentation created from intraoperative ground truth and improve billing capture, giving surgeons and staff precious time back to focus on patient care and hospitals to improve reimbursement.

This deployment marks the first third-party AI solution implemented on the Maestro platform in clinical practice, highlighting the platform's open architecture to allow an ecosystem of specialized applications and AI models. It builds on Maestro® Software Version 2.7, which expands the platform into a multi-model intelligent system operating across the surgical workflow, including automated operative reporting and coding through Uncovr.

In this clinical integration, Uncovr processes procedural video captured on the Maestro platform locally, at the edge, then transmits only lightweight results to the cloud, where structured draft operative reports are generated for surgeon review. Keeping the latency-sensitive work local means reports come back fast without consuming precious hospital bandwidth. Maestro's connectivity and on-device compute capabilities are key enablers of this joint workflow.

"This is exactly the kind of capability surgeons have been waiting for - documentation that starts from what truly happened during the procedure, without forcing us to reconstruct it afterward from memory," said Dr. Benjamin Cadiere.

"At Uncovr, we believe surgical video is one of the most valuable yet underutilized sources of clinical insight," said Inès Iraki, CEO of Uncovr. "This real-world deployment with Moon Surgical demonstrates that automated operative reporting can fit seamlessly into the surgical workflow and be delivered within minutes of procedure completion, making sure surgeons and hospitals get reimbursed for the work done."

"Maestro was designed to extend automation across the entire peri-operative workflow — from setup to surgery to post-procedure tasks," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical, and Partner at Sofinnova. "These first patient cases with Uncovr represent an important validation of our open platform strategy. We are enabling a new category of AI-powered applications that reduce friction for surgical teams while creating a foundation for more scalable, consistent, and data-driven surgery."

Together, the companies view this milestone as an early step toward a broader commercial deployment and a rich ecosystem of AI-enabled perioperative applications, including increasingly personalized reporting tailored to surgeon preferences, institutional requirements, and specialty-specific practices.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical is a leader in Physical AI for the operating room. Its Maestro® Platform is designed to enhance the precision, efficiency, and consistency of laparoscopic surgery. By combining real-time intraoperative assistance with data-driven insights and automation across the surgical workflow, Moon Surgical aims to make high-quality surgery more scalable, accessible, and equitable. The company is headquartered in Paris and San Francisco.

About Uncovr

Uncovr is a surgical AI company transforming how procedures are analysed & converted into high fidelity documentation. Its platform converts surgical video and intraoperative data into automated operative reports, and procedural coding recommendations. By creating documentation sourced to the procedural ground truth, Uncovr enables more accurate reporting, improved workflow efficiency, stronger clinical and operational insights & improves billing capture across health systems. The company is headquartered in New York and Paris.

SOURCE Moon Surgical