Moon Surgical Expands Maestro® Platform into a Multi-Model Physical AI Platform with Software Version 2.7, Driving Automation Across the Surgical Workflow

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical today announced Maestro® Software Version 2.7, a major platform update that expands Maestro from a single AI capability to a multi-model intelligent platform operating across the surgical workflow.

Version 2.7 introduces three coordinated AI-driven capabilities enabling targeted automation across setup, surgery, and post procedure administration, reducing workflow friction and operational burden for surgical teams:

Automated Setup (Physical AI) – dynamic optimization of platform positioning and workspace configuration based on surgeon preferences, OR layout, surgical technique and patient-specific anatomy;

– dynamic optimization of platform positioning and workspace configuration based on surgeon preferences, OR layout, surgical technique and patient-specific anatomy; ScoPilot ® (Physical AI, enhanced) – improved intraoperative assistance, leveraging expanded datasets from newly observed instruments and clinical configurations, enabled by Moon Surgical's FDA-cleared Predetermined Change Control Plan (PCCP);

– improved intraoperative assistance, leveraging expanded datasets from newly observed instruments and clinical configurations, enabled by Moon Surgical's FDA-cleared Predetermined Change Control Plan (PCCP); Automated Operative Reports and Coding, via third-party AI solutions – the first external AI-powered application deployed on the Maestro platform, designed to turn surgical videos into complete post-operative documentation and optimized procedural coding - before the surgeon leaves the OR.

Together, these capabilities enable targeted automation across setup, surgery, and post procedure administration, streamlining documentation, coding, and operational workflows while reducing burden on surgical teams.

Additional enhancements include:

Mobile Standby Mode enables rapid repositioning and room-to-room transfer while maintaining platform readiness

enables rapid repositioning and room-to-room transfer while maintaining platform readiness Boot time reduction by 40%, enabling faster platform availability and improving operating room efficiency

A demonstration of the end-to-end workflow is available here:

Version 2.7 also marks the first integration of a third party-developed capability, reflecting Maestro's open ecosystem and on-premise edge computing infrastructure, as a platform for deploying AI solutions in the operating room. With Version 2.7, the Maestro Platform powers a continuum of perioperative intelligence that enhances surgical care both inside and outside the operating room, combining real-time intraoperative assistance with automated and secure post-operative insights and workflow execution.

These innovations are powered by Moon Surgical's growing dataset of over 3,000 procedures, enabling continuous training and validation of AI models.

"Version 2.7 reflects our focus on building a platform designed for the realities of today's operating environment, particularly in ambulatory settings, where efficiency, flexibility, and consistency are critical," said Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical and Partner at Sofinnova Partners.. "By improving capabilities like ScoPilot and introducing targeted automation across setup and documentation, we are reducing friction for surgical teams while enabling more predictable workflows and improved patient throughput. This is core to our vision of making high-quality surgery more scalable and equitable."

Maestro Software Version 2.7 is being deployed across the installed base, subject to regulatory requirements.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical is transforming the operating room with Physical AI, seamlessly integrating intelligence and robotics to elevate the capabilities of surgical teams. The Maestro® Platform represents a new category of minimally invasive surgery—expanding the scale at which robotics are delivered into operating rooms. Instinctive, collaborative, and cost-effective, Maestro empowers teams to deliver exceptional care with greater adaptability and control.

Check us out at www.moonsurgical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Moon Surgical