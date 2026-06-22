MoonPay Acquires Entendre, Bringing Agentic Finance to the Stablecoin Economy

Acquisition brings AI agents for finance and accounting, extending MoonPay's stablecoin payments infrastructure to change how finance teams operate

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global financial technology company for moving value across fiat and digital assets, has acquired Entendre, which builds AI accounting agents trusted by the top stablecoin payment and fintech companies. The deal extends MoonPay's infrastructure into the financial operations layer, bringing AI agents to the reconciliation, treasury, and close workflows that sit behind every transaction.

Entendre automates the full finance operations workflow for high-volume, multi-entity, multi-currency businesses. Customers including Polygon Labs, Thirdweb, Brale, Babylon Labs, Ostium, Courtyard and DoubleZero use it to deploy agents that automate real accounting work. On average, companies on the platform manage more than 30 financial accounts, process 25,000 transactions per month, and operate across three or more legal entities. Finance teams using Entendre automate 93% of journal entries, cut manual work by more than half, and close their books three times faster. Its customers have grown from seed to scale on the platform, passed audits with Mastercard and Visa, and collectively raised more than $1 billion in venture capital over the past year.

"Legacy software was built for manual workflows. The next financial system will be coordinated by humans and agents," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay. "If businesses are going to adopt stablecoins at scale, their finance operations need the same speed, context, and automation as the payments themselves. Entendre takes us deeper into the agentic finance layer so businesses can operate in this new paradigm."

Stablecoins make any business global from day one. A single product can land payments from customers in dozens of countries, across rails and currencies, before the team has hired its first controller. Finance teams are left wrangling messy exports, broken reports, and disconnected systems across blockchain explorers, fintech dashboards, and accounting platforms. Entendre closes that gap with self-improving agents. Entendre continuously evaluates leading model providers against real world accounting tasks and routes each task to the one best suited. As frontier models improve, the work gets faster and more autonomous, so accountants never have to think about model selection or token management. That compounding turns monthly closes into daily closes, week-late reconciliations into real-time ones, and one-person finance teams into operators running billions in volume.

"Accounting is one of the most underserved areas of the future stablecoin and AI economy," said Kareem Khattab, Founder of Entendre and joining as MoonPay's VP of Applied AI.

"We built Entendre to let AI agents own the full accounting workflow from transaction to ledger. MoonPay is making commerce, treasury, trading, and payments simpler for businesses around the world. Together we can make the back office just as fast as the transaction itself."

The platform integrates the systems finance teams already use, so adoption eliminates setup friction. It connects to general ledgers including NetSuite, QuickBooks, Xero, DualEntry, and Campfire; spend and revenue platforms including Ramp, and Stripe; digital asset infrastructure across stablecoin cards and banks like Rain, Meow, and Slash; and workplace tools including Slack and Gmail. It also supports MCP servers, letting companies extend accounting agents into custom tools and data sources, making finance operations as composable and extensible as the payments infrastructure it sits alongside.

Entendre's platform and team join MoonPay effective immediately. Existing customers will see no disruption, with deeper MoonPay integrations rolling out over the coming quarters.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic moves by MoonPay to build comprehensive infrastructure for companies operating with digital money. Earlier in the year, MoonPay acquired Sodot, the key management company whose technology has secured more than $50 billion in transactions and protected more than 10 million wallets for clients including eToro, BitGo, and Flow Traders, forming the foundation of MoonPay Institutional, its new division for financial institutions and asset managers. Most recently, MoonPay also announced MoonPay Trade with the acquisitions of Decent and DFlow for the buildout of end-to-end infrastructure for trade execution and tokenization infrastructure.

With Entendre, MoonPay deepens its infrastructure for the digital asset economy: payments, wallets, on-chain execution, institutional key management, and now the AI agents that automate the finance operations running behind it all.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay