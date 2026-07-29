MoonPay Launches PayBox, a Payment Vault for Claude and ChatGPT That Turns Prompts Into Payments

Connect once inside Claude or ChatGPT. Your AI can securely move, trade, and spend money across the open internet. The first payment vault that lets an AI agent transact autonomously without ever taking custody of your funds. Live today at paybox.sh.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global financial technology company powering the movement of value across fiat and digital assets, has launched PayBox, the first payment vault built for AI that lets a person's AI agent transact on the open internet without leaving the conversation.

Anyone can now connect PayBox to Claude or ChatGPT through a custom connector and give their AI the ability to securely transact across the open internet. Users simply describe what they want in natural language:

"Onramp $100 into PYUSD"

"Swap $100 of PYUSD to SOL"

"Bridge funds to Robinhood Chain."

"Maximize yield using Aave"

"Book my flight"

"Book a dinner reservation tonight"

The AI prepares the transaction. The user approves it with a passkey. The money moves.

Until now, a conversational AI assistant like Claude or ChatGPT could answer questions, write software, and automate work, but couldn't move money for you unless you handed it off to a terminal, a developer tool, or a third-party custodian.

PayBox changes that. With a single custom connector inside Claude or ChatGPT, users can trade tokens, bridge assets, interact with DeFi, and make payments across the open internet, while the user remains the only person who controls the money. Through x402, the open standard for agent-initiated payments, AI can pay any service built to accept them. The first integrations are live today, enabling restaurant reservations, travel bookings, and shopping across major online retailers, with more rolling out every week.

PayBox launches with support for Solana and EVM-compatible chains including Ethereum, Hyperliquid, Tempo, Base, Robinhood Chain, Arbitrum and Polygon, with more coming.

"The card hid the cash. The phone hid the card. This is the era where money disappears into conversation. Billions of AI agents are coming online, and every one of them will need to hold, move, and spend money safely. Someone had to build the trust layer for that world. We just did. PayBox is the product that MoonPay was built to make," said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay.

PayBox holds both kinds of money an agent needs. Cards are stored so an agent can pay with them without ever seeing card details. Wallet keys are protected by threshold cryptography (MPC) and secure enclaves (TEEs), meaning no single party, including MoonPay or the AI agent itself, can ever access the full private key or sign transactions independently. User intent is enforced by a policy layer, in two models chosen by the user - Always Ask or Autonomous, as described below.

This underlying technology leverages Sodot's key management infrastructure, the company MoonPay acquired earlier this year, which secures more than $50 billion in assets and over 10 million wallets for leading crypto companies. Combined with MoonPay's platform of more than 1,700 enterprise clients, that infrastructure now powers every PayBox vault.

Closing the Usual Fraud Vectors

Fraud in agentic payments usually comes from one of three places: a stolen credential that works anywhere, a card number that leaks and gets reused, or a single system that can move funds once it's compromised. PayBox is built to close each of those specifically.

There's no single credential to steal. Wallet keys are split via MPC across hardware-isolated enclaves, so no device, session, or party, not MoonPay, not the AI agent, ever holds a complete key or can sign alone. A compromised phone doesn't hand an attacker the ability to move funds; the missing pieces simply aren't there to take.

Card payments run through Visa's agentic commerce protocol, so PayBox transacts with a card without ever seeing or storing the raw number, reducing the risk of an agent leaking a card number once and getting reused indefinitely.

There's no reusable authorization. Every passkey approval is scoped to a single action and expires after use, so a captured or replayed approval can't be run again or expanded into broader access.

Whether paying with crypto, stablecoins, or traditional payment methods, PayBox provides one secure permission layer for every form of digital money.

How It Works

Getting started takes a few minutes: Users install PayBox inside Claude or ChatGPT, create an account, register a passkey, then create or import a wallet and optionally add payment cards. Funding is simple: an existing wallet or a card via MoonPay's one-time identity verification.

Every credential operates under user-defined permissions:

Always Ask , where every transaction requires passkey approval.

, where every transaction requires passkey approval. Autonomous, where AI can act within limits chosen by the user.

Changing permissions always requires a new passkey approval by a human user. Every authorization is scoped to a single action and cannot be reused. Access can be revoked instantly, at any time.

The AI can research, plan, compare, and prepare all day. Money only moves according to the user's rules.

Autonomy Without Custody

Existing products force a tradeoff between convenience and control: to let an agent transact autonomously, the user typically has to authorize it to take custody of funds outright, trusting a single party, the platform, the agent, or a hosted wallet, to hold and move that money safely. PayBox is built so no party, including MoonPay and the AI itself, can unilaterally access the user's funds or credentials.

No terminals. No custody handoff. No proprietary marketplace. Just secure, user-controlled access to the global onchain economy from the AI interface people already use every day.

What's Next

Support for additional AI platforms is coming soon. MoonPay is also expanding PayBox deeper into decentralized finance, enabling AI to route swaps, trade perpetual futures, manage liquidity, and act on opportunities across the open market, all governed by the same user-defined approval rules.

AI is moving from software that responds to software that acts. PayBox is the trust layer that lets it participate safely in the global economy.

Availability

PayBox is available today at www.paybox.sh.

About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 1,700 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains. MoonPay maintains a broad regulatory footprint, including a New York BitLicense, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Charter, and money transmitter licenses across the United States, as well as MiCA authorization in the EU.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

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SOURCE MoonPay