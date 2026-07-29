Moore Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth, Innovation, and Client Success

The appointments include Shamyo Chatterjee as chief information officer, Steve Harrison's promotion to chief revenue officer and Ryan Katz's appointment as president, Agency at Moore. Together, these leaders advance Moore's vision of delivering transformational growth for clients through the integration of strategy, data, technology, creative, media and marketing.

"Our clients are navigating one of the most transformative periods in our industry's history," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "These leadership appointments reflect our commitment to investing in exceptional talent that strengthens our ability to innovate, deepen client partnerships and deliver the integrated solutions organizations need to accelerate growth and maximize their impact."

Advancing Moore's Technology Infrastructure

Moore appointed Shamyo Chatterjee as chief information officer.

Chatterjee joins Moore following a distinguished career leading enterprise technology organizations and digital transformation initiatives for Silicon Valley companies and other high-growth enterprises. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations modernize enterprise technology, strengthen cybersecurity and build data-driven operating models that improve business performance and accelerate growth.

His experience building enterprise AI organizations, modernizing technology platforms and leading large-scale business transformation initiatives aligns closely with Moore's continued investment in AI-enabled solutions and enterprise technology.

"Moore has built an exceptional company at the intersection of technology and purpose," Chatterjee said. "I'm excited to join the organization at such an important point in its evolution and help accelerate our technology strategy, expand the responsible use of AI and continue building innovative solutions that create greater opportunity for our clients and our people."

Recognizing Proven Leadership

Moore promoted Steve Harrison to chief revenue officer, recognizing his leadership and significant contributions to the company's continued growth.

As chief revenue officer, Harrison will lead Moore's enterprise revenue strategy, bringing together business development, strategic partnerships and growth initiatives to expand the company's market leadership while helping clients realize greater value from Moore's integrated capabilities.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for Moore," Harrison said. "Our clients are looking for partners who can help them navigate complexity, embrace innovation and achieve measurable growth. I look forward to building on the momentum we've created and helping more organizations benefit from the full strength of Moore."

Leading a Unified Client Experience

Moore appointed Ryan Katz as president, Agency at Moore.

In his new role, Katz will lead Moore's agency organization with a focus on delivering a more unified client experience, ensuring organizations can seamlessly access the full breadth of Moore's expertise through one connected partnership.

Katz has played an instrumental role in advancing Moore's integrated approach to serving clients and will continue leading the agency as it brings together strategy, creativity, technology and insight to help organizations solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

"Clients don't think about individual capabilities. They think about outcomes," Katz said. "Our responsibility is to deliver a unified experience that brings together the right expertise at the right time, making it easier for clients to leverage the full strength of Moore to advance their missions."

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven CXM company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation AI and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

Media Contact: Mac McKeever [email protected] 207-841-6110

SOURCE Moore