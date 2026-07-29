Moore Introduces SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition, an Audience-First Approach to Finding and Engaging New Donors for Nonprofit Fundraising Success

Moore's new AI-powered solution reaches prospective donors through an integrated strategy across every addressable channel.

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announced the launch of SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition, an innovative solution that helps purpose-driven organizations identify and engage the best prospective donors through a single, coordinated audience-first strategy.

Built on Moore's fundraising intelligence platform and powered by SimioCloud, a Moore company, SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition combines AI-powered audience modeling with omnichannel activation to help nonprofits stop acquiring donors by individual marketing channels and start acquiring them by audience. The result is a more innovative, integrated approach that helps organizations reach the right prospects across mail, email, text messaging, digital advertising, and connected TV.

SimioCloud's fundraising intelligence includes 2.3 billion donation records across more than 800 organizations and over 45,000 donor signals per constituent, helping nonprofits build stronger, more intelligent acquisition audiences using real donation data and one of the industry's most comprehensive collections of philanthropic insights.

The benefits of SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition include:

Smarter Audience Selection: Uses AI-fueled predictive modeling to identify the prospects most likely to become donors.

Uses AI-fueled predictive modeling to identify the prospects most likely to become donors. True Omnichannel Acquisition: Delivers a single audience that can be activated across multiple marketing channels.

Delivers a single audience that can be activated across multiple marketing channels. Improved Performance: Helps organizations make acquisition investments more effective with test-and-control validation.

Helps organizations make acquisition investments more effective with test-and-control validation. Current Fundraising Intelligence: Uses continuously refreshed donor data to build audiences from the latest available information.

Uses continuously refreshed donor data to build audiences from the latest available information. Easy Integration: Works with a variety of leading nonprofit CRM platforms.

"Donors experience organizations across multiple channels, and SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition gives nonprofits a more connected way to find new supporters and build stronger, results-driven fundraising programs," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "This is another example of how Moore continues to develop the innovations that help nonprofits be significantly more effective while adapting to an increasingly complex fundraising landscape."

Designed exclusively for the purpose-driven industry, SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition helps eliminate the traditional divide between direct mail and digital acquisition by delivering a single audience that can be activated when and wherever prospective donors are most likely to engage.

"SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition represents the future of donor acquisition, bringing audience intelligence together with omnichannel activation," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer of Moore. "Organizations now have the ability to reach more of their best prospects and make every acquisition investment work harder and more intelligently to deliver significantly stronger results, from the very first interaction."

Moore is widely recognized for its expertise in analytics, data and AI-driven fundraising solutions across the purpose-driven sector, helping America's leading nonprofits strengthen donor acquisition and long-term fundraising performance. SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition continues that commitment, giving organizations a more modern, connected approach to finding and engaging new donors.

For more information about SimioCloud Omnichannel Acquisition, visit wearemoore.com/simioaudience.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

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SOURCE Moore