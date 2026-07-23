Moore Expands SimioAccelerate with New AI-Powered Fundraising Capabilities to Support More Advanced Donor Giving Opportunities

SimioAccelerate now includes planned giving, donor-advised funds, sustainer and major donor modeling to activate high-value donor opportunities across the entire giving journey.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, today announced the expansion of SimioAccelerate, its AI-powered agentic fundraising platform, adding new intelligence and predictive capabilities that help nonprofit organizations accelerate every donor upgrade journey.

Building on the platform's launch earlier this year, SimioAccelerate now includes planned giving, donor-advised funds (DAF), sustainer and major donor modeling alongside its existing fundraising intelligence, giving nonprofit organizations a more complete view of donor potential and new opportunities to increase lifetime donor value.

Developed by Moore in collaboration with Microsoft on Microsoft Azure and powered by proprietary giving intelligence from SimioCloud, a Moore company, SimioAccelerate connects a nonprofit's first-party data with the industry's richest collections of philanthropic signals to identify donors most likely to deepen their engagement.

The expansion allows organizations to select the right upgrade journey for every donor, maximizing both organizations' revenues and donor satisfaction.

"With this expansion, SimioAccelerate now helps nonprofits identify and activate opportunities across every donor journey, from sustaining giving and donor-advised funds to major and planned gifts, all within one intelligent platform," said Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore. "SimioAccelerate reinforces Moore's vision of using AI to help nonprofits build stronger, longer-lasting donor relationships by delivering intelligent recommendations across the full donor journey."

Powered by SimioCloud's proprietary predictive models and giving data, SimioAccelerate delivers insights that extend beyond what large language models alone can provide. Enterprise organizations using SimioCloud have increased response rates by up to 85%, doubled major donors and increased average gift amounts by as much as 50%.

"Great fundraising is driven by high-quality data, combined with better intelligence," said Doug Kaczmarek, chief data officer at Moore. "Identifying who is likely to give and understanding how each donor is most likely to grow their relationship with an organization is the advanced intelligence SimioAccelerate delivers."

For more information about SimioAccelerate, including a free trial, visit wearemoore.com/simioaccelerate.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing, data, and fundraising company in the country serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political, and commercial sectors.

Moore combines its strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Its omnichannel solutions are powered by ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepen constituent relationships and create transformational growth.

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SOURCE Moore