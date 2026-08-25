More Than 2 Million Students Expected to Start School Ready to Learn Through One of the Nation's Largest Back-to-School Readiness Efforts

Kids In Need Foundation expands support to 90,500 teachers and 6,700 schools across 46 states as demand for classroom resources continues to grow

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators across the country prepare for a new school year, Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) is mobilizing one of the nation's largest back-to-school readiness efforts, with plans to support more than 2 million students, 90,500 teachers, and 6,700 schools across at least 46 states during the 2026 back-to-school season.

KINF is mobilizing one of the nation's largest back-to-school readiness efforts, reaching 2 million+ students. Post this Students equipped for school through support from Kids In Need Foundation

While back-to-school season is often associated with shopping lists and classroom preparation, teachers say access to essential school supplies shapes far more than classroom readiness. It helps students start the year with confidence, participate fully in learning, connect with peers and develop a sense of belonging from day one.

This year's effort represents one of the largest coordinated school readiness initiatives in the country. Across its National Programs, Teacher Resource Center, and National Network, the organization expects to reach more than 2,039,000 students and 90,500 educators nationwide, with support focused primarily on schools serving communities with significant economic need. The average school receiving support this season has an 87% National School Lunch Program eligibility rate.

The 2026 season also reflects both growth and consistency. Approximately 80% of schools served are returning partners, demonstrating sustained investment in communities over time, while 20% are new KINF partner schools, extending support to additional students and educators nationwide.

That growth has been fueled by expanded national partnerships, strengthened operational infrastructure, and investments in technology and distribution systems that have dramatically increased KINF's ability to move supplies efficiently across the country. The organization's expanded 75,000-square-foot facility has more than tripled operational capacity and significantly increased its ability to support educators and students at scale.

Importantly, KINF has also shifted fulfillment timelines earlier in the year, allowing most schools to receive supplies before summer break ends. By early June, approximately one-quarter of all teacher and school commitments had already been shipped or delivered, ensuring both educators and families alike can prepare for the school year with confidence and reducing disruptions often associated with back-to-school logistics.

The effort responds directly to challenges teachers continue to report in classrooms nationwide. Through Kids In Need Foundation's 2026 Teacher Insight Survey, more than 7,400 educators shared what they are seeing every day: students are arriving at school without the resources they need to fully participate in learning. More than half of educators reported that students begin the school year without all required supplies, while 64% said students lack adequate supplies at home to complete schoolwork and 64% reported students run out of supplies before the second semester and cannot easily replace them.

The survey also highlighted the increasingly important role schools play in meeting students' broader needs. Forty percent of educators said at least half of their students rely on schools for access to hygiene items, more than 75% reported students depend on schools for access to reading-level appropriate books, and 28% said students rely on schools for access to menstrual products.

Despite these challenges, educators overwhelmingly reported that access to school supplies has a measurable impact on student success. Nearly all teachers surveyed said supplies help create more equitable learning environments, while 99% reported they improve student preparedness and 97% said they positively impact student confidence, participation, and interest in learning.

As schools prepare to welcome students this fall, KINF's work underscores a simple reality: school readiness begins long before the first bell rings.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation believes every child should have equal access to a quality education. By providing essential school supplies and resources to teachers and students in under-resourced schools, KINF helps create learning environments where students can fully participate, build confidence, and reach their potential. For more information, visit kinf.org and follow @KidsInNeed on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Kids In Need Foundation