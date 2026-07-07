Kids In Need Foundation Survey Reveals School Supplies Are Essential to Student Confidence, Belonging, and Participation

More than 7,400 educators across the country share how access to supplies shapes learning, equity, and classroom experience

LITTLE CANADA, Minn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many students, the first day of school is shaped by more than academics. It is also influenced by whether they have the resources needed to feel prepared, included and ready to participate in learning.

Through its programs, National Network of Resource Centers, and community partnerships, KINF supports millions of students and teachers each year by providing free school supplies and classroom resources to under-resourced schools nationwide.

According to Kids In Need Foundation's (KINF) Teacher Insight Survey, which gathered responses from more than 7,400 educators nationwide, more than half of students begin the school year without all the supplies they need. Nearly two-thirds lack adequate supplies at home to complete schoolwork, and 64% run out of supplies before the school year ends. Teachers say these challenges can affect not only academic performance but also students' confidence, engagement and sense of belonging in the classroom.

"I wish people outside of education could truly see how much supply challenges affect students on a daily basis—not just academically, but emotionally," shared one elementary school teacher. "It's not simply about pencils or paper; it's about whether a child feels prepared, included, and ready to learn."

For schools serving communities with the greatest need, access to supplies can shape how students experience education itself.

"When schools and classrooms don't have consistent access to materials, it's students who feel it the most," shared another educator. "Supplies aren't extras—they're essential tools for learning, belonging, and opportunity."

The findings come as schools across the country continue working to address disparities in student outcomes and educational opportunity. Research from Stanford University's Educational Opportunity Project has found that educational outcomes are closely tied to differences in opportunity and socioeconomic conditions, underscoring the importance of addressing barriers that can affect student participation, preparedness, and engagement long before a test is ever taken.

"The conversations around achievement gaps are too often postfacto," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. "Our teachers are seeing the factors that contribute to those challenges in real time, every day in their classrooms. Their insights help us better understand where students need support, and together we can help remove barriers that stand between students and their opportunity to fully engage in their own learning, while we can still make an impact."

These results reinforce KINF's mission as the only national nonprofit dedicated to fostering equitable learning environments for students and teachers in the country's most under-resourced schools. By focusing on schools where at least 70% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program, KINF strategically directs support where access to supplies can have the greatest impact.

The survey also highlights the growing financial burden educators face in meeting student needs. Nearly 26% of respondents reported spending more than $550 of their own money annually on classroom supplies.

While national data from the National Education Association (NEA) estimates teachers spend between $500 and $900 out of pocket each year, KINF's survey findings suggest educators served through the organization's programs may experience somewhat lower costs due in part to the resources and support available through KINF's network.

However, the financial strain remains significant, particularly as education supply costs continue to rise. In a 2025 report, the NEA projected school supply costs would increase by 7.3%, with additional price increases of 12% to 15% expected due to ongoing economic and supply chain pressures.

Against this backdrop, more than 42% of educators surveyed by KINF said they have considered leaving the profession because they feel under-resourced and under-supported. Despite these challenges, educators remain committed to providing students with the educational tools and opportunities they need.

The organization's growing National Network of Resource Centers, including its flagship Teacher Resource Center within KINF's headquarters in Little Canada, Minnesota, continues to play a critical role in helping educators create welcoming, engaging classrooms where every student can thrive. These centers not only provide essential supplies and resources, but also offer firsthand insight into the evolving needs of teachers and students—informing KINF's program development and expansion into areas such as hygiene products, social-emotional learning resources, and access to literacy materials that support student well-being, belonging, and academic success.

One teacher described the impact this way:

"This allows me to create a more resourced, welcoming classroom environment and provide meaningful experiences that boost student morale and belonging. It's a powerful reminder that when communities invest in teachers and students, everyone thrives."

The impact of that support is measurable. Among teachers who accessed KINF Resource Center support, 99% reported improvements in student preparedness. Nearly all also reported increases in student confidence, participation, interest in learning, self-esteem, and social engagement.

Those outcomes echo what educators consistently shared throughout the survey: school supplies are more than materials. They are tools that help students participate fully, build confidence, develop a sense of belonging, and engage more deeply in learning, empowering young people to discover what they are truly capable of.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation helps create equitable learning spaces through the distribution of supplies and resources, investing in teachers and students in underserved schools. Believing every child should have equal opportunity and access to the tools needed to engage in a quality education, KINF focuses its programs and initiatives on schools where at least 70 percent of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program. Through its programs, National Network of Resource Centers, and community partnerships, KINF supports millions of students and teachers each year by providing free school supplies and classroom resources to under-resourced schools nationwide.

For more information, visit KINF.org.

SOURCE Kids In Need Foundation