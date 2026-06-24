More than 400 Healthcare Professionals to Gather at ABMS Conference 2026 to Improve Healthcare

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WHO/WHAT: ABMS Conference 2026 is the premier conference on board certification that convenes more than 400 professionals from across the healthcare community who work to accelerate the transformation of board certification and the delivery of quality care. These professionals include members of the ABMS Member Board community, medical specialty societies, graduate medical education leaders, interdisciplinary healthcare educators, assessment and evaluation experts, and all professionals with expertise in data sharing and informatics, health policy, health systems science and medical education research, professional regulation, quality improvement, and patient safety.

The conference will feature two plenary sessions, 40 breakout sessions, one Sponsor Spotlight, four Exhibitor Showcases, and a poster session with 40 posters.

WHY: Attendees will expand their knowledge, share best practices, connect with peers, and engage in opportunities to learn and grow, with the goals of transforming board certification and the delivery of quality patient care.

WHEN: September 16-18, 2026

Discounted early registration ends at 11:00 pm (CT) on July 31.

FEATURED

SESSIONS: Opening Plenary: The Evolving Medical Workforce Landscape—From Unionization to Private Equity Practice Ownership (September 16)

Catherine R. Lucey, MD, MACP, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost , University of California, San Francisco

, University of California, San Francisco Zirui Song, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Health Care Policy and Medicine , Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital; Member, Massachusetts Health Care Affordability Working Group; and Associate Editor , JAMA Health Forum

, Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital; Massachusetts Health Care Affordability Working Group; and , Health Forum Maria E. Theodorou, MD, FACP, FHM, Associate Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program; Assistant Professor, Division of Hospital Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University

The Lois Margaret Nora Endowed Lecture Plenary—The Patient Voice: The Importance of Involving the Patient Perspective in the ABMS Community (September 17)

Wunmi Bakare, Co-Founder , Sickle Cell Prodigy and Member , ABMS Patient and Family Advisory Committee

, Sickle Cell Prodigy and , ABMS Patient and Family Advisory Committee Brant J. Oliver, PhD, MS, MPH, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, System Vice President for Care Experience , the Value Institute, Dartmouth Health; Associate Professor , Departments of Community & Family Medicine, Psychiatry, and the Dartmouth Institute, Geisel School of Medicine; Director , Chronic Health Improvement Research Program at Dartmouth Health (CHIRP), Department of Community & Family Medicine; and Executive Director , Promise Partnership Coproduction Learning Health System

, the Value Institute, Dartmouth Health; , Departments of Community & Family Medicine, Psychiatry, and the Dartmouth Institute, Geisel School of Medicine; , Chronic Health Improvement Research Program at Dartmouth Health (CHIRP), Department of Community & Family Medicine; and , Promise Partnership Coproduction Learning Health System Laura L. Sessums, JD, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer, American Board of Internal Medicine

WHERE: Loews O'Hare Hotel

5300 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL 60018

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than one million physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties