ABMS Announces New Board of Directors Chair-Elect and Members

Michael R. Nelson, MD, PhD Named Chair-Elect

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing the certification of physicians and medical specialists in the United States, announces Michael R. Nelson, MD, PhD as the new Chair-Elect of its Board of Directors (BOD).

Dr. Nelson is the President of the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and Chief of the Asthma, Allergy, and Clinical Immunology Division at the University of Virginia. He has served as a member of the ABMS Board of Directors and is the outgoing Chair of its Audit Committee. He also served as a member of the Vision for the Future Commission on Continuing Certification. Dr. Nelson has consistently advocated for the specialty of allergy and immunology on a national scale through advisory committee and task force service for the Food and Drug Administration, the American Medical Association, and the United States Pharmacopeia.

After earning his medical degree and doctorate from the University of Virginia, Dr. Nelson entered active-duty military service in the United States Army. He served as the Chief Consultant to the U.S. Army Surgeon General, Director of Education, Training, and Research at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the Director of Army Graduate Medical Education. He retired from the Army in 2019 after 25 years of distinguished service.

"Dr. Nelson has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a steadfast commitment to advancing excellence in medical specialty certification," said ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer Richard E. Hawkins, MD. "We are confident that his experience and thoughtful perspective will be invaluable as we carry forward our mission."

The ABMS BOD also welcomed the following new board members:

Colleen M. Conry, MD (American Board of Family Medicine) (August 2025)





Heather O'Hara-Rand, MD (American Board of Preventive Medicine) (April 2026)

ABMS is governed by a Board of Directors, which includes representation from the ABMS Member Boards and members of the public. These individuals are working and retired physicians and professionals from across the country who have a broad range of experience in patient care, health policy, business, and community service.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than one million physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties