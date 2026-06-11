MORE THAN 50 LEADERS AND ORGANIZATIONS JOIN NATIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL TO LAUNCH "BE THE PEOPLE" - A 10-YEAR EFFORT TO REIGNITE THE AMERICAN SPIRIT

National Leadership Council Members Will Each Play Their Part to Help Millions of Americans Solve Problems in Their Communities and Inspire Others to Do the Same

Be The People National Leadership Council Includes Major Organizations like Goodwill Industries International, Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, National 4-H Council, GivingTuesday, the NBA, The U.S. Soccer Foundation, Points of Light, Special Olympics; Leaders from Music, Film, and Sports including Jon Batiste, Aloe Blacc, Demario Davis, and Brian Grazer; Thought Leaders like Tim Shriver, John Bridgeland, Emma Bloomberg, Arthur C. Brooks, Danielle Allen, Martin Luther King III, Yuval Levin, and Todd Rose; Faith Leaders like Bishop T.D. Jakes and Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.; Philanthropic Leaders from Stand Together, the Ford Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, DonorsTrust, The Tepper Foundation and the MacArthur Foundation, and Many Others

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Be The People – a 10-year call to action that connects groups solving problems in communities across the country with millions of Americans ready to do their part – today announced that more than 50 leaders from across culture, sports, business, faith, philanthropy, community organizations, and academia have joined its National Leadership Council (NLC).

A growing, cross-sector coalition helping shape and steward Be The People, the NLC reflects the effort's core idea: that every American has a part to play in ensuring the next 250 years are even better than the last. Each member of the NLC will play a leadership role based on the capabilities they bring to the effort and the problems they are most passionate about solving. Be The People connects Americans with the trusted organizations and opportunities to help solve problems in communities and then encourages them to share their stories to inspire others to do the same.

"Some say we're too divided to do big things together, but that's not what we see," said Elena Dussaq, President of Bigger Picture US, the nonprofit that facilitates the NLC and Be The People. "Across the country, people are stepping up every day to strengthen their communities, solve problems, and create opportunities for others. The leaders joining the Be The People National Leadership Council see that reality firsthand."

"What makes this moment so powerful is that leaders from every corner of American life are coming together under a shared belief that our country's best days are ahead, not behind us," Dussaq continued. "Because they are trusted voices in the places Americans live, work, learn, train, worship, and gather, Be The People NLC members have a unique ability to cut through the noise and remind people what's possible when we come together around a shared vision for the country."

As Be The People grows, thousands of leaders and organizations are expected to join the effort. In the weeks and months ahead, Be The People will announce tens of thousands of opportunities for Americans to get involved – from a problem-solving digital platform to connect groups in communities with people who want to help, to major cultural events, and a summer-long series of activations across the country. Many NLC members are also setting ambitious, long-term 'moonshot' goals for their own work – and Be The People is building tools to help them reach further, together, in each of the communities they serve.

FOUNDING MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

ORGANIZATIONS:

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Blue Star Families

C&S

GivingTuesday

Goodwill Industries International

Habitat for Humanity

Imagine Entertainment

Interfaith America

Join or Die

Made by Us

More Perfect

National Basketball Association (NBA)

National 4-H Council

Points of Light

Realize the Dream

Right to Start

Share Our Strength

Special Olympics

Stand Together

The Brickyard

The Phoenix

U.S. Soccer Foundation

We the Veterans and Military Families

Welcome.US

INDIVIDUALS:

Danielle Allen, Harvard University

Lawson Bader, President and CEO, DonorsTrust

Jon Batiste, Musician

Aloe Blacc, Musician

Emma Bloomberg, CEO, Murmuration

Eric Braverman, Chair, Telescope Foundation, and Founder, Outcurve Capital

John Bridgeland, Founder and CEO, More Perfect

Arthur C. Brooks, University Professor and Bestselling Author

John Bucher, Mythologist

Michael Carney, President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday

Sarah Cross, SVP, Stand Together

Demario Davis, Linebacker, New York Jets

Heather Gerken, President, Ford Foundation

Brian Grazer, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Imagine Entertainment

Brian Hooks, Chairman and CEO, Stand Together

Bishop T.D. Jakes, Faith Leader, Author, Entrepreneur

Pati Jinich, Chef, Author, TV Host

Martin Luther King III, Civil Rights Leader

Arndrea Waters King, Civil Rights Leader

Yuval Levin, American Enterprise Institute

Eric Liu, Co‑Founder and CEO, Citizen University

Amber Miller, President, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

John Palfrey, CEO, MacArthur Foundation

Todd Rose, Co-Founder and CEO, Populace

Tim Shriver, Chairman, Special Olympics

Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., CEO, Corporate Community Connections, Inc.

Scott Strode, Founder and Executive Director, The Phoenix

La Mar Taylor, Creative Director, The Weeknd

Randi Tepper, CEO, The Tepper Foundation

BE THE PEOPLE IN ACTION

In the lead up to the launch, several members of the NLC have already teamed up to show Americans Be The People in action:

In January, the Atlanta Hawks launched the Atlanta Changemakers campaign on Martin Luther King Day, honoring NLC members Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King – whose Realize the Dream initiative aims to facilitate 100 million hours of service by Dr. King's 100th birthday – as the program's first changemakers.

In February, NLC members the NBA, Habitat for Humanity, Stand Together, and recording artist Aloe Blacc joined more than 500 volunteers in Los Angeles to help families rebuild after the 2025 wildfires as part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service.

In April, the Atlanta Hawks recognized Atlanta educator and youth advocate Mikal Driver as an Atlanta Changemaker in front of thousands of fans at State Farm Arena. Selected from more than 670 nominees, Driver was honored for his work creating pathways of opportunity for young people across the city.

In April, GivingTuesday announced "TogetherTuesday," a national day of community action on June 23, when Americans across the country will show up for one another through simple, meaningful acts.

In May, NLC member Points of Light and Hands On Atlanta brought together 150 employees for a day of service in Atlanta to pack tools and materials for participants in skilled trades programs – helping lower the cost of job training for residents in one of America's least economically mobile cities.

These are just early examples of what this coalition looks like in practice: diverse leaders doing what they do best, under a shared banner, building momentum toward a broad cultural shift that shows what's possible when Americans come together to contribute in the lives of others.

ABOUT "BE THE PEOPLE"

Be The People puts a name to a nationwide movement to reignite the American spirit and help ensure the next 250 years are even better than the last by helping Americans do what they do best – roll up their sleeves and solve problems in their communities. Supported by a broad coalition of organizations, businesses, philanthropies, artists, athletes, and faith and cultural leaders, Be The People is bringing together thousands of proven, community-led solutions into a shared problem-solving platform that shows Americans how to contribute and make a difference where they live. Sign up, share your story, find your role at BeThePeople.org and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Be The People