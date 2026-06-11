MORE THAN 50 LEADERS AND ORGANIZATIONS JOIN NATIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL TO LAUNCH "BE THE PEOPLE" - A 10-YEAR EFFORT TO REIGNITE THE AMERICAN SPIRIT

News provided byBe The People
Jun 11, 2026, 09:00 ET
National Leadership Council Members Will Each Play Their Part to Help Millions of Americans Solve Problems in Their Communities and Inspire Others to Do the Same
Be The People National Leadership Council Includes Major Organizations like Goodwill Industries International, Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, National 4-H Council, GivingTuesday, the NBA, The U.S. Soccer Foundation, Points of Light, Special Olympics; Leaders from Music, Film, and Sports including Jon Batiste, Aloe Blacc, Demario Davis, and Brian Grazer; Thought Leaders like Tim Shriver, John Bridgeland, Emma Bloomberg, Arthur C. Brooks, Danielle Allen, Martin Luther King III, Yuval Levin, and Todd Rose; Faith Leaders like Bishop T.D. Jakes and Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr.; Philanthropic Leaders from Stand Together, the Ford Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, DonorsTrust, The Tepper Foundation and the MacArthur Foundation, and Many Others
NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Be The People – a 10-year call to action that connects groups solving problems in communities across the country with millions of Americans ready to do their part – today announced that more than 50 leaders from across culture, sports, business, faith, philanthropy, community organizations, and academia have joined its National Leadership Council (NLC).
A growing, cross-sector coalition helping shape and steward Be The People, the NLC reflects the effort's core idea: that every American has a part to play in ensuring the next 250 years are even better than the last. Each member of the NLC will play a leadership role based on the capabilities they bring to the effort and the problems they are most passionate about solving. Be The People connects Americans with the trusted organizations and opportunities to help solve problems in communities and then encourages them to share their stories to inspire others to do the same.
"Some say we're too divided to do big things together, but that's not what we see," said Elena Dussaq, President of Bigger Picture US, the nonprofit that facilitates the NLC and Be The People. "Across the country, people are stepping up every day to strengthen their communities, solve problems, and create opportunities for others. The leaders joining the Be The People National Leadership Council see that reality firsthand."
"What makes this moment so powerful is that leaders from every corner of American life are coming together under a shared belief that our country's best days are ahead, not behind us," Dussaq continued. "Because they are trusted voices in the places Americans live, work, learn, train, worship, and gather, Be The People NLC members have a unique ability to cut through the noise and remind people what's possible when we come together around a shared vision for the country."
As Be The People grows, thousands of leaders and organizations are expected to join the effort. In the weeks and months ahead, Be The People will announce tens of thousands of opportunities for Americans to get involved – from a problem-solving digital platform to connect groups in communities with people who want to help, to major cultural events, and a summer-long series of activations across the country. Many NLC members are also setting ambitious, long-term 'moonshot' goals for their own work – and Be The People is building tools to help them reach further, together, in each of the communities they serve.
FOUNDING MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL
ORGANIZATIONS:
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Blue Star Families
C&S
GivingTuesday
Goodwill Industries International
Habitat for Humanity
Imagine Entertainment
Interfaith America
Join or Die
Made by Us
More Perfect
National Basketball Association (NBA)
National 4-H Council
Points of Light
Realize the Dream
Right to Start
Share Our Strength
Special Olympics
Stand Together
The Brickyard
The Phoenix
U.S. Soccer Foundation
We the Veterans and Military Families
Welcome.US
INDIVIDUALS:
Danielle Allen, Harvard University
Lawson Bader, President and CEO, DonorsTrust
Jon Batiste, Musician
Aloe Blacc, Musician
Emma Bloomberg, CEO, Murmuration
Eric Braverman, Chair, Telescope Foundation, and Founder, Outcurve Capital
John Bridgeland, Founder and CEO, More Perfect
Arthur C. Brooks, University Professor and Bestselling Author
John Bucher, Mythologist
Michael Carney, President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation
Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday
Sarah Cross, SVP, Stand Together
Demario Davis, Linebacker, New York Jets
Heather Gerken, President, Ford Foundation
Brian Grazer, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Imagine Entertainment
Brian Hooks, Chairman and CEO, Stand Together
Bishop T.D. Jakes, Faith Leader, Author, Entrepreneur
Pati Jinich, Chef, Author, TV Host
Martin Luther King III, Civil Rights Leader
Arndrea Waters King, Civil Rights Leader
Yuval Levin, American Enterprise Institute
Eric Liu, Co‑Founder and CEO, Citizen University
Amber Miller, President, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation
John Palfrey, CEO, MacArthur Foundation
Todd Rose, Co-Founder and CEO, Populace
Tim Shriver, Chairman, Special Olympics
Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., CEO, Corporate Community Connections, Inc.
Scott Strode, Founder and Executive Director, The Phoenix
La Mar Taylor, Creative Director, The Weeknd
Randi Tepper, CEO, The Tepper Foundation
BE THE PEOPLE IN ACTION
In the lead up to the launch, several members of the NLC have already teamed up to show Americans Be The People in action:
- In January, the Atlanta Hawks launched the Atlanta Changemakers campaign on Martin Luther King Day, honoring NLC members Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King – whose Realize the Dream initiative aims to facilitate 100 million hours of service by Dr. King's 100th birthday – as the program's first changemakers.
- In February, NLC members the NBA, Habitat for Humanity, Stand Together, and recording artist Aloe Blacc joined more than 500 volunteers in Los Angeles to help families rebuild after the 2025 wildfires as part of the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service.
- In April, the Atlanta Hawks recognized Atlanta educator and youth advocate Mikal Driver as an Atlanta Changemaker in front of thousands of fans at State Farm Arena. Selected from more than 670 nominees, Driver was honored for his work creating pathways of opportunity for young people across the city.
- In April, GivingTuesday announced "TogetherTuesday," a national day of community action on June 23, when Americans across the country will show up for one another through simple, meaningful acts.
- In May, NLC member Points of Light and Hands On Atlanta brought together 150 employees for a day of service in Atlanta to pack tools and materials for participants in skilled trades programs – helping lower the cost of job training for residents in one of America's least economically mobile cities.
These are just early examples of what this coalition looks like in practice: diverse leaders doing what they do best, under a shared banner, building momentum toward a broad cultural shift that shows what's possible when Americans come together to contribute in the lives of others.
ABOUT "BE THE PEOPLE"
Be The People puts a name to a nationwide movement to reignite the American spirit and help ensure the next 250 years are even better than the last by helping Americans do what they do best – roll up their sleeves and solve problems in their communities. Supported by a broad coalition of organizations, businesses, philanthropies, artists, athletes, and faith and cultural leaders, Be The People is bringing together thousands of proven, community-led solutions into a shared problem-solving platform that shows Americans how to contribute and make a difference where they live. Sign up, share your story, find your role at BeThePeople.org and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
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SOURCE Be The People
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