"Be The People" Releases Song "Gotta Be Us (Be The People)," a New Anthem Inviting Americans to Show Up and Solve Problems in Their Communities

From Grammy-nominated producer Poo Bear and featuring emerging artists across genres, "Gotta Be Us (Be The People)" serves as an invitation to join the 10-year Be The People effort connecting community problem-solvers with millions of Americans ready to do their part

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Be The People today released "Gotta Be Us (Be The People)," an original song that lifts up the millions of Americans who strengthen their communities by showing up for others every day — and invites millions more to join them.

Produced by five-time Grammy-nominated producer Jason Boyd (Poo Bear) and featuring emerging artists Momo Boyd, Trevor Jackson, Smino, Sadie Rose Van, Luke Borchelt, and the VCU Black Awakening Choir, the song serves as the musical entry point to Be The People, a 10-year call to action connecting community problem-solvers with millions of Americans ready to do their part.

Built around the idea in the lyric "we're the proof," the song reflects a core belief underpinning Be The People: real progress is built by everyday people who do the hard work to contribute to the communities where they live.

"Some of the most important work happening in America never makes headlines," said Aloe Blacc, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and member of the Be The People National Leadership Council. "It happens in neighborhoods, schools, community centers, houses of worship, and countless other places where people are helping others and solving problems. 'Gotta Be Us' shines a light on those everyday acts of contribution and reminds us that each of us has something valuable to give."

Beginning June 18, Be The People will launch the #BeThePeopleOpenCall, inviting Americans to make the song their own. People across the country will be encouraged to remix, reimagine, or creatively reinterpret the song through music, spoken word, dance, visual art, short films, and other forms of expression. Participants will be eligible to enter an official contest, and the contest winner(s) will receive mentorship from music and entertainment industry leaders, their song elevated through Be The People campaign channels, and a trip to record their version of the song in Los Angeles or New York City. Official contest rules and eligibility requirements will be available June 18 at bethepeopleopencall.com. Participants can share their creations using #BeThePeopleOpenCall and tag @bethepeople on Instagram or @bethepeopleorg on TikTok.

"'Gotta Be Us (Be The People)' is a song about how each of us has a role to play in our country today," said Poo Bear. "If we want a future that's even better than our past, it's up to all of us to show up and help solve problems together."

Selected participants will have opportunities to receive mentorship from music and entertainment industry leaders, promotional support, and a trip to record their own version of the song in Los Angeles or New York City.

"Every day, people across this country are proving what's possible when they show up for one another," Blacc added. "Be The People Open Call is an invitation to lift up that spirit, share your voice, and inspire someone else to do the same."

Additionally, at the Open Call event, 120 versions of the song created by Be The People artist partners who answered the call will begin to roll out, with more dropping throughout the summer — alongside an open invitation for all Americans to create and share their own version.

A Movement Already Taking Shape

While Be The People officially launches this summer, the effort is already helping spotlight the people and organizations making a difference in communities across the country and motivating others to join them.

Earlier this year, Be The People National Leadership Council members NBA, Habitat for Humanity, Aloe Blacc, and Stand Together joined forces in Los Angeles to mobilize more than 500 volunteers to help rebuild homes for families displaced by the Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

In Atlanta, the Atlanta Hawks launched Atlanta Changemakers, a citywide initiative celebrating local leaders including National Leadership Council members Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King for making a difference in their community. Hundreds of nominations were submitted, culminating in Atlanta educator Mikal Driver being honored before a sold-out crowd at State Farm Arena.

Throughout the summer, Be The People will continue showing up in communities across the country through concerts, festivals, sporting events, service projects, and local activations designed to connect people directly to organizations and leaders already making a difference.

That includes Together Tuesday on June 23 — a national day of community action led by National Leadership Council member Asha Curran of GivingTuesday, drawing on the network that engaged 38 million Americans last year, with many Be The People partners already planning to take part.

Supported by leaders across culture, business, philanthropy, faith, sports, and community life, Be The People is helping make community problem-solving more visible and connecting more Americans to opportunities to get involved where they live.

For more information about Be The People, visit bethepeople.org.

ABOUT BE THE PEOPLE

Be The People puts a name to a nationwide movement that's happening in communities across the country. By helping Americans do what they do best — roll up their sleeves and solve problems in their communities, we can reignite the American spirit and help ensure the next 250 years are even better than the last. Supported by a broad coalition of organizations, businesses, philanthropies, artists, athletes, and faith and cultural leaders, Be The People is bringing together thousands of proven, community-led solutions into a shared problem-solving platform that lifts up the stories of those who are working together to solve problems holding others back and shows Americans how to contribute and make a difference where they live. Sign up, share your story, find your role at BeThePeople.org and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Be The People