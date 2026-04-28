More Than a Discount: Drivers Who Bundle Home and Auto See Fewer Coverage Gaps and Smoother Claims

Industry data shows bundled policyholders can save up to 25 percent on premiums while benefiting from simplified claims handling and more consistent protection

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As insurance costs remain top of mind for consumers, new insights from Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) highlight that bundling home and auto policies delivers more than just savings. While multi-policy discounts can reduce premiums by as much as 25 percent on average across the industry, the bigger advantage may be how bundling improves coverage alignment and simplifies the claims experience.

Bundling, also known as a multi-policy strategy, allows customers to insure their home and vehicles under one carrier. Traditionally viewed as a cost-saving move, the approach is increasingly being recognized for reducing coverage gaps and minimizing friction during claims.

"Bundling is often framed as a way to save money, and that benefit is real," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management, Mercury Insurance. "But what matters just as much is how it brings policies together under one roof. When home and auto coverage are aligned, customers are less likely to run into gaps, conflicting deductibles, or delays during a claim."

A Shift Beyond Savings

Industry research consistently shows that bundling remains one of the most effective ways for consumers to lower insurance costs, with average savings typically ranging between 10 and 25 percent depending on the carrier and risk profile. But as severe weather events, inflation, and repair costs continue to rise, the value of comprehensive protection is becoming a bigger driver of consumer decisions.

In real-world scenarios such as weather and wildfire related claims, both home and auto policies can be triggered at the same time. When policies are split across different insurers, customers may face multiple adjusters, inconsistent timelines, and varying coverage interpretations.

By contrast, bundled policies streamline that process. A single carrier can coordinate claims handling, apply consistent coverage logic, and reduce the administrative burden on policyholders during already stressful situations.

Fewer Gaps, Better Alignment

Coverage gaps are one of the most common and least understood risks in personal insurance. These gaps can occur when separate policies are structured differently, leaving exposures that are unintentionally uninsured.

Bundling helps reduce this risk by aligning key elements such as deductibles, liability limits, and endorsements. It also provides carriers with a more complete view of the customer's risk profile, which can lead to more tailored and consistent protection.

"Insurance works best when it is coordinated, not pieced together," Yoshizawa added. "Bundling gives customers a clearer understanding of their coverage and creates a more seamless experience when they need it most."

A Simpler Customer Experience

In addition to protection benefits, bundling simplifies day-to-day policy management. Customers have one billing relationship, one renewal timeline, and one point of contact for service and claims.

That simplicity can be especially valuable during major life events such as moving, purchasing a home, or adding a new vehicle, when insurance needs often change quickly.

As more consumers look for ways to balance affordability with dependable protection, bundling continues to be a strategy that delivers both.

For more information about bundling your policies, visit the Mercury Insurance Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance