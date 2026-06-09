More than half of Americans say third spaces shape their financial confidence, Principal® Foundation Survey reveals

New data shows hobby groups, online communities, and cultural organizations help build "Community Capital" by fostering money conversations, confidence and action

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal® Foundation, a global nonprofit organization committed to helping people and communities build financially secure futures, today released a new survey on money confidence in America, revealing that the third spaces Americans engage in outside the home and workplace are playing an increasingly important role in helping shape financial confidence. From hobby groups and online communities to neighborhood organizations, and cultural institutions, these environments are helping Americans build connection, confidence and opportunity through everyday interactions and conversations.

Nearly 40% of Americans say spaces such as libraries, museums, theaters, places of worship and community festivals shape how they think about their financial future. 64% of Americans who said community spaces positively influenced their financial confidence said group participation in these environments help them learn practical tips or financial tools. Nearly 7 in 10 Gen Z respondents say community participation positively influences their financial confidence, compared to 59% of millennials, 42% of Gen Z and 30% of Boomers.

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At a time when third spaces are declining across America, the survey highlights their growing role in helping Americans build Community Capital: the connections, shared experiences and sense of belonging that strengthen financial confidence. The findings suggest these spaces are an overlooked and increasingly vulnerable part of America's financial confidence infrastructure.

"The findings challenge a longstanding assumption of where financial learning happens and where people talk about money," said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal Foundation and Community Relations, Principal Financial Group®. "Meaningful financial learning often happens in unexpected, everyday third spaces through open conversations and shared experiences. When people have Community Capital, they feel more connected and supported, which can help build the confidence to seek resources, take action and imagine new possibilities for their financial future."

Power of Third Spaces in Shaping Financial Futures

Principal Foundation surveyed 1,000 Americans in May 2026 about how third spaces influence their thoughts, conversations and decisions around money. The research highlights how these spaces shape financial confidence in both practical and emotional ways.

Third spaces strongly influence how Americans think about their financial future.

Nearly 40% of Americans (37%) say spaces such as libraries, museums, theaters, places of worship and community festivals influence how they think about their financial future, compared to 33% who cite conversations with a financial professional and just 21% who point to lectures, classes or talks on topics of interest.

In fact, 64% of those who said community spaces positively influence their financial confidence said that group participation in these environments helps them learn practical tips or financial tools, and 56% indicated that their participation helped to redefine what's possible for their financial future.

Hobby or interest groups are where Americans feel the most comfortable discussing money – and there is still untapped opportunity for these conversations to happen more often.

36% of Americans frequently discuss money in hobby or interest-based groups. However, an even larger share (43%) say they feel comfortable doing so, signaling the important role these spaces can continue to play in fostering open and supportive financial conversations.

Younger generations are leading the shift towards having money conversations in online spaces. 51% of Gen Z are comfortable discussing money in online forums or social media groups, compared to 48% of Millennials, 35% of Gen X and just 20% of Boomers.

Beyond traditional financial education, group participation in third spaces also yields emotional benefits that help Americans build greater financial confidence and security.

Overall, nearly eight in 10 respondents (79%) say third spaces help build confidence and reduce feelings of isolation, stigma and stress around money.

The emotional impact of these spaces is especially meaningful for younger generations and women. Nearly seven in 10 Gen Z respondents (68%) say community participation positively influences their financial confidence, compared to 59% of Millennials, 42% of Gen X and 30% of Boomers.

In a previous Principal Foundation Money Confidence Survey, nearly half of women reported feeling anxious talking about money. In the latest survey, more than three-quarters (76%) of women who report positive group participation say these spaces encourage more open and supportive financial conversations.

These conversations aren't just changing mindsets, they're helping drive action and behavior changes: more than half (55%) said money talks in third spaces motivated them to take action, remain accountable and follow through.

Investing in Community Capital

Dedicated to fostering social and cultural connections, Principal Foundation supports organizations such as FreeFrom and Hot Bread Kitchen that supplement traditional financial programming while creating trusted environments for connection, learning and opportunity. These programs bring communities together through cultural engagement, shared experiences and peer support — helping expose people to new ideas, relationships and opportunities that can strengthen confidence and long-term financial resilience.

For more information about Principal Foundation, visit: https://www.principalfoundation.org.

About Principal® Foundation

Principal Financial Group Foundation, Inc. ("Principal Foundation") is a duly recognized Section 501(c)(3) entity focused on providing philanthropic support to programs that build financial security in the communities where Principal Financial Group, Inc. ("Principal") operates. While Principal Foundation receives funding from Principal, Principal Foundation is a distinct, independent, charitable entity. Principal Foundation does not practice any form of investment advisory services and is not authorized to do so. Established in 1987, Principal Foundation works with organizations that are helping to shape and support the journey to financial security by ensuring access to essential needs, fostering social and cultural connections, and promoting financial inclusion. Principal Foundation supports a diverse community of 85 charitable organizations across the globe.

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SOURCE Principal Foundation