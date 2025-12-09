Principal® Foundation Launches Award Program to Honor Principal® Financial Network Professionals Driving Community Impact

New program awards $205,000 to nonprofits nationwide

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal® Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Principal Financial Group®, today awarded $205,000 to more than a dozen nonprofit organizations through its first annual Principal® Financial Network Community Service Awards.

The 2025 Principal Financial Network Community Service Awards celebrate 15 members of the Principal Financial Network who demonstrate exceptional dedication to community service through long-term volunteerism and commitment to nonprofit organizations in their communities. Each award includes a charitable contribution to a nonprofit organization chosen by the recipient.

"Members of the Principal Financial Network are deeply engaged members of their communities—through the work they do with clients, as well as the time and energy they dedicate to causes that matter," said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal® Foundation and Community Relations. "Principal Foundation is proud to recognize their leadership and elevate the impact they are making nationwide."

"I'm grateful to Principal Foundation for presenting these awards and recognizing the incredible impact our financial professionals make—both in their work and in their communities," said Candy Bidler, vice president of Principal® Financial Network. "The culture of Principal Financial Network is what truly sets us apart. Giving back—to one another and to the causes we care about—is at the heart of who we are."

Honorees of the Principal Financial Network Community Service Awards are recognized at three levels based on their impact: Pillar Award ($25,000 donation), Builder Award ($15,000 donation), and Shaper Award ($5,000 donation). These levels reflect the scope and impact of each professional's community involvement—from transformative leaders whose sustained service and leadership have been helping create enduring community change (Pillar), to dedicated volunteers helping drive measurable growth within organizations (Builder), to emerging leaders helping make measurable contributions (Shaper).

The three $25,000 Pillar Awards this year will support Rhea County Community Center (Tennessee), a nonprofit dedicated to promoting health and wellness for families and seniors; Kids and Canines (Florida), which pairs service dogs with children and teens to build confidence and life skills; and Meals on Wheels Delaware and St. Anthony's Senior and Community Center (Delaware), which provides nutritious meals and social support to older adults across the state. For a full list of honorees and nonprofit recipients, see below.

Pillar Award Honorees ($25,000 donation):

Name Location Nonprofit Recipient Manuel Carril III Sales Creek, Tennessee Rhea County Community Center Daniel Goldberg Lutz, Florida Kids and Canines Raymond Ianni Wilmington, Delaware CityFare Meals on Wheels

Builder Award Honorees ($15,000 donation):

Name State Nonprofit Recipient Ashley Call Springville, Utah The Magic Yarn Project Lisa Hunter Chattanooga, Tennessee Dr. Carol B. Berz Family Justice Center City of Chattanooga Jim McCann Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania Central Susquehanna Sight Services Marco Rodriguez Elk Grove, California Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California Thomas Vetrano Tucson, Arizona 911 Tower Challenge Foundation Andrew Widman Overland Park, Kansas Midwest Transplant Network Inaam Ziyadeh El Paso, Texas El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation

Shaper Award Honorees ($5,000 donation):

Name State Nonprofit Recipient Conor Boffeli Des Moines, Iowa United Way of Central Iowa Ryan Flore Lockport, New York Arts Services Inc. Daniel O'Connell Addison, Texas Texas CASA Jeff Riegle Woodbury, Minnesota Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans Brad Stephens Butler, Missouri Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City

To be eligible, Principal Financial Network members must have invested at least three years of sustained service with a nonprofit organization.

The Principal Financial Network Community Service Awards are part of the broader philanthropic efforts of Principal Foundation, supporting nonprofit organizations where Principal Financial Network financial professionals live and serve their communities.

