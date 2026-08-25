MOROCCANOIL SERVES UP ITS NEWEST GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR: ARYNA SABALENKA

As one of the most dominant and recognizable athletes in tennis, Sabalenka is known for both her fearless personality and her powerful game, making her a natural fit for Moroccanoil as the brand continues to expand its presence at the intersection of beauty, sport, and wellness.

"As our relationship with tennis has continued to evolve, partnering with Aryna felt like the perfect next match," said Marina Kirschner, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Moroccanoil. "She is an incredible athlete, but what truly sets her apart is how she connects with people. She brings strength, authenticity, and undeniable energy both on and off the court. Aryna's global influence aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and engage communities worldwide."

With multiple Grand Slam titles, a powerful playing style, and one of the sport's most passionate fan bases, Sabalenka has become a defining face of modern tennis. Throughout the partnership, she will headline Moroccanoil's global campaigns and collaborate on exclusive content celebrating the connection between performance and personal style.

"Whether I'm walking onto the court in front of thousands of fans or getting ready for an event, confidence changes everything. When I feel good, I can focus on what I do best. Moroccanoil has been one of those brands I've genuinely loved using for years because it always makes my hair feel healthy, effortless, and ready for whatever the day brings," said Sabalenka. "That's why this partnership is so exciting for me—it feels authentic. I'm proud to work with a brand that helps people feel empowered and comfortable being themselves."

Together, Moroccanoil and Sabalenka will champion a new vision of beauty, celebrating the routines, rituals, and moments that help people feel their best—from center court to everyday life. Through global campaigns, immersive experiences, and marquee tennis events, this partnership will inspire consumers around the world to embrace strength, individuality, and self-expression.

About Moroccanoil

Inspired by the Mediterranean, Moroccanoil comes to life through our iconic turquoise packaging and signature fragrance, for an exotic experience that transports the senses. Our original Moroccanoil Treatment pioneered oil-infused haircare and sparked global interest in argan oil. At the heart of our brand is the stylist community that inspires us to create effective and easy-to-use products. Today, our mission remains unchanged: to pioneer beauty innovations while making a positive impact. We support animal welfare as a cruelty-free brand with our PETA Beauty without Bunnies certification and partnership with Humane World for Animals. Ocean conservation and sustainability are central to us, including our collaboration with Oceana. As our journey continues, we strive to make a meaningful difference in our communities and around the world.

Moroccanoil hair and body products are available at fine salons and retailers, spas, and online in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit us at Moroccanoil.com. For daily inspiration, follow @Moroccanoil on TikTok, X, and Instagram; subscribe to our beauty tutorials on YouTube, and find us on Facebook!

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*Circana, US Prestige Beauty TMM, Hair Oil, Annual 2025

SOURCE Moroccanoil