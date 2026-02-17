MOROCCANOIL® UNVEILS LUMIÈRE DU JOUR EAU DE PARFUM--A RADIANT NEW CHAPTER IN THEIR FRAGRANCE JOURNEY

An alluring and romantic fragrance inspired by the first light of day, Lumière du Jour captures the serene beauty of a Mediterranean morning. It opens with invigorating notes of rock salt, fig leaf, and juniper that awaken the senses. It unfolds into a radiant bouquet of orange flower, jasmine buds, and tuberose, and settles into an irresistible base of blonde woods, luminous musks, and white amber. The result is a scent that feels warm and effortlessly magnetic.

"After witnessing the extraordinary reception of L'Originale—including selling out on Sephora.com in less than 24 hours and becoming the #1 fragrance in both traffic and sales—we knew there was a clear desire for more from Moroccanoil in the fine fragrance space," says Jay Elarar, Moroccanoil CEO of the Americas. "Introducing our second Eau de Parfum is an intentional next step in expanding our fragrance portfolio and reinforcing Moroccanoil as a true lifestyle brand."

As the muse for Moroccanoil fragrance, Adria Arjona brings Lumière du Jour to life, embodying the warmth of the Mediterranean at the heart of the scent. Through the campaign imagery, Arjona invites consumers into the brand's sensorial world, capturing that quiet moment right before the day begins. The fragrance mirrors this feeling—like strolling through a coastal garden at sunrise, where the air is sweet, still, and gently brushed by the morning breeze.

"I'm thrilled to continue working with Moroccanoil to bring Lumière du Jour to life. The first fragrance was deeply rooted in the brand's heritage and inspired by the iconic Moroccanoil scent, and it's been so exciting to see how it's evolving," says Adria Arjona. "Lumière du Jour is truly romantic, I love the soft floral notes and the flower-filled campaign we created. I love escaping through scent, and Lumière du Jour does exactly that."

Housed in the same sleek, sculptural glass bottle that defined the L'Originale design, and crowned with a pink cap, the fragrance's translucent golden-pink hue glows and radiates through. Lumière du Jour Eau de Parfum represents the next evolution in Moroccanoil's growing fine fragrance collection, embodying the brand's signature warmth and connection to the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Fragrance Notes:

Top: Rock Salt, Fig Leaf, Juniper

Heart: Orange Flower, Jasmine Buds, Tuberose

Base: White Amber, Blonde Woods, Luminous Musks

Moroccanoil Lumière du Jour Eau de Parfum will be available beginning February 24 at Moroccanoil.com, Sephora.com, Ulta.com, and select travel retail locations. Available in two retail sizes: 2 FL.OZ. / 60 ml Spray ($105) and 0.34 FL.OZ. / 10 ml Travel Spray ($35).

