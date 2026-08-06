Morphic® Medical Announces New Board Appointments

Dr. Terri Cooper appointed Chair of the Company's Board of Directors to guide Morphic Medical through its next phase of growth.

Morphic Medical appoints Craig Richardson as New Board Member to enhance patient access to RESET® across key markets.

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphic Medical, creator of the world's first medical device designed to target the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes, today announced the appointments of Terri Cooper as Chair of the company's Board of Directors and Craig Richardson as a new Non-Executive Board Member, both effective immediately. These appointments follow the successful CE Mark approval of RESET, continued commercial expansion in Europe, and ongoing preparation for broader international market access.

As Chair, Dr. Cooper will work closely with the executive leadership team and Board to support the company's strategic growth, corporate governance and long-term value creation during this exciting stage of Morphic Medical's development. Her strategic leadership and extensive experience in building successful healthcare businesses ideally positions her to guide Morphic Medical through its next phase of growth.

Terri Cooper said:

"Morphic Medical has developed an exciting and differentiated technology with the potential to transform the treatment pathway for obesity and metabolic disease. Having achieved significant clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, the Company is well positioned for its next stage of growth. I look forward to working with the Board and executive team as we build a leading global metabolic health company."

Craig Richardson brings extensive experience in health economics, market access, and healthcare value creation to the corporate leadership team. His expertise in demonstrating clinical and economic value to healthcare systems will be instrumental as Morphic Medical continues to engage with payers, providers and policymakers to expand patient access to RESET® and build compelling health economic evidence across key markets.

"The burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes on healthcare systems continues to increase worldwide, making it essential that innovative therapies demonstrate both strong clinical outcomes and economic value," according to Craig Richardson. "RESET® has the potential to deliver meaningful benefits for patients while reducing long-term healthcare costs. I am excited to join the Board and support Morphic Medical in generating the evidence and partnerships needed to maximise patient access."

Mike Gutteridge, Chief Executive Officer of Morphic Medical, commented:

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Morphic Medical team, I would also like to thank Mark Lerdal for his leadership, commitment and contribution to the Company during his tenure as Chair. As we move forward, we are delighted to welcome Terri as Chair and Craig to our Board of Directors. Terri's strategic leadership and extensive experience in building successful healthcare businesses make her ideally placed to guide Morphic Medical through its next phase of growth. Craig's deep expertise in health economics and reimbursement will be invaluable as we continue to demonstrate the clinical and economic value of RESET® to healthcare systems around the world. Together they significantly strengthen our Board and reinforce our commitment to improving the lives of patients living with obesity and type 2 diabetes."

These appointments reflect Morphic Medical's continued commitment to building a world-class Board with the expertise required to support its commercial strategy, international expansion and long-term mission of improving outcomes for patients living with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

About Morphic

Morphic Medical is the developer of RESET, an endoscopically delivered therapy which offers a non-surgical, alternative treatment for morbid obesity and/or obesity in the presence of concurrent cardiometabolic risk factor, e.g., type 2 diabetes and/or dyslipidemia. RESET is approved for sale in the EU and UK and limited to Investigational Use in the U.S. Founded in 2003, Morphic Medical is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit morphicmedical.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Morphic Medical Media Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]