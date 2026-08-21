Morphy's Sept. 15-17 Firearms & Militaria Auction Features Nearly 1,200 Lots of Antique and Collectible Firearms of Superior Quality and Historical Significance

Featured: Colt 1921 Thompson machine gun used to wound gangster "Pretty Boy" Floyd; Colt Single Action Army revolver with provenance to member of Gen Custer's 7th Cavalry regiment

DENVER, Pa., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colt 1921 Thompson machine gun used to wound the gangster Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd, and a Colt Single Action Army revolver with documentation to a member of General George A Custer's 7th Cavalry regiment are just a taste of what bidders will find in Morphy's big three-day Firearms & Militaria auction slated for September 15, 16 and 17.

The Colt 1921 Thompson submachine gun that wounded Charles "Pretty Boy" Floyd during an April 1932 confrontation with Oklahoma Sheriff Ervin Kelly. Estimate: $100,000-$180,000 Colt Single Action Army revolver with provenance to Michael Lang, a member of Custer's 7th Cavalry regiment. Revolver falls at the beginning of Lot 7, Serial Number 6526. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

With a pre-sale estimate of $100,000-$180,000, the Colt 1921 Thompson submachine gun that wounded "Pretty Boy" Floyd during an April 9, 1932 confrontation with law enforcement, is a strong candidate for the auction's top lot. Floyd ended up winning the gunfight, firing five times and fatally shooting Oklahoma Sheriff Ervin Kelly with an M1911 pistol. Ervin died clutching the Colt Thompson that is up for bid, but not before striking Floyd four times. This is a rare opportunity for a lucky bidder to own a true slice of American gangster history. It is lot #1005 in the sale.

The Colt Single Action Army revolver with provenance to Michael Lang, a member of Custer's 7th Cavalry regiment, and has remained in the possession of Lang family descendants for the past 120 years. The revolver falls at the beginning of the legendary Lot 7, Serial Number 6526. It retains all of its original parts from its production in 1874 and is in untouched condition. Lang worked as a blacksmith in Company C and was the personal blacksmith for General and Mrs Custer, as both were avid equestrians. The weapon is lot #1307. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

A rare and desirable World War II German C G Haenel MKb.42(H) machine gun – the very first Sturmgewehr – was a select-fire rifle that used an intermediate-size cartridge, able to fulfill many combat roles. This was an important historical development, as it meant soldiers could carry more readily available ammunition and could quickly change between aimed fire and suppressing fire. Nearly all of the 8,000-12,000 units produced from 1942-43 were fielded to Russia, which is why so few are found in the United States. The one up for bid is lot #1006. Estimate: $80,000-$120,000

Lot #1216 is a DWM Model 1902 American Eagle Cartridge Counter Luger, representing one of the rarest, most desirable early semi-automatic pistols associated with United States military trials. Manufactured during a critical period when the US Army was evaluating self-loading handguns to replace revolvers, these Lugers stand among the most advanced and refined sidearms of the era. This weapon – Serial Number 22432 – is one of about 50 pistols made for the US Board of Ordnance during the 1902–1903 trials program, and was once part of the prestigious Dr Geoffrey Sturgess collection. Estimate: $85,000-$125,000

A North American Arms Company Limited Model 1911 semi-automatic pistol, manufactured in Quebec, Canada at the conclusion of World War I, is widely regarded by collectors as one of the rarest of all US-contract-associated 1911 pistols. When the war ended, the contract was canceled and no completed pistols were ever accepted for military service. A limited number were subsequently assembled from surviving components. The pistol in the sale, lot #1206, has the highly desirable control #1111, believed to be a presentation example. Estimate: $60,000-$80,000

Morphy's September 15-17 Firearms & Militaria Auction will be held at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, starting all three days at 9am EDT. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Questions: call 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

SOURCE Morphy Auctions