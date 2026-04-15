Most Organizations Invest in Marketing Without a Clear Brand Foundation, Says Info-Tech Research Group

With increasing pressure to stand out in competitive markets, many organizations struggle to define and maintain a clear and consistent brand strategy. Fragmented messaging and weak positioning continue to limit customer engagement and growth. New findings from Info-Tech Research Group show that without a structured approach, brand efforts fail to deliver sustained impact. The global research and advisory firm's recently published blueprint, Brand Strategy: Establish and Cultivate a Flourishing Brand, provides a practical framework to help organizations define their brand identity, align messaging, and drive consistent execution across channels.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Many organizations continue to invest in marketing and growth initiatives without a clearly defined brand strategy, resulting in weak differentiation, fragmented messaging, and limited customer engagement. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group indicate that without a strong brand foundation, organizations risk losing competitive positioning and failing to effectively connect with their target audience.

Info-Tech Research Group, in its “Brand Strategy: Establish and Cultivate a Flourishing Brand” blueprint, identifies key areas organizations should focus on to strengthen their brand strategy. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

To support organizations facing challenges with unclear brand positioning, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its blueprint, Brand Strategy: Establish and Cultivate a Flourishing Brand. The resource provides a structured framework and actionable insights to help business leaders and marketing teams define their brand identity, align messaging across channels, and strengthen customer engagement.

"Organizations lacking a cohesive brand strategy often lead to missed opportunities to convey their unique value," says Nathalie Vezina, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "When their messaging across social media, email campaigns, and sales pitches isn't aligned, it not only confuses potential customers but also hampers trust-building, making it harder to secure long-term client relationships and scale effectively."

Info-Tech Identifies Key Areas to Strengthen Brand Strategy

The Brand Strategy: Establish and Cultivate a Flourishing Brand blueprint highlights the need for a structured and coordinated approach to ensure consistency, differentiation, and long-term impact. Info-Tech's insights identify two core areas of focus that guide organizations in both defining a strong brand foundation and effectively promoting it across the enterprise:

Establish a Strong Brand Foundation

Business leaders and marketing teams define core brand elements, including identity, purpose, and positioning. This step focuses on understanding the target audience, articulating a clear value proposition, and building a differentiated brand that resonates in the market.



Promote and Activate the Brand Strategy

Marketing, communications, and cross-functional teams align on how the brand is communicated and experienced across channels. This process includes applying brand guidelines, engaging stakeholders, and ensuring consistent execution to drive awareness, engagement, and growth.

The firm's research findings emphasize that organizations without a structured brand strategy often face inconsistent messaging, reduced market visibility, and missed growth opportunities. In contrast, a well-executed approach enables stronger differentiation, improved customer trust, and more sustainable business performance.

By following the framework outlined in Info-Tech's blueprint, organizations can establish a cohesive brand strategy that guides decision-making, aligns internal teams, and delivers consistent value to customers over time.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Nathalie Vezina, and access to the complete Brand Strategy: Establish and Cultivate a Flourishing Brand blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group