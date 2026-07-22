Weak Microsoft 365 Governance Raises Data and Access Risk as AI and Collaboration Expand, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As Microsoft 365 (M365) adoption accelerates and AI-driven capabilities expand, many organizations continue to struggle with unclear ownership, inconsistent governance, and growing data risks. New insights from global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group show that configuration-led approaches are no longer sufficient to manage modern collaboration environments. The firm's newly published blueprint, Govern Microsoft 365, provides a policy-first framework and practical tools to help IT and security leaders align governance to business priorities, reduce risk, and enable secure collaboration at scale.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft 365 (M365) has transformed how organizations collaborate and share information, but governance models have not evolved at the same pace. According to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group, many organizations still rely on isolated configurations rather than a cohesive, policy-driven model, resulting in inconsistent controls and increased exposure. The firm's blueprint, Govern Microsoft 365, outlines how organizations can establish governance foundations that align with business priorities while supporting long-term scalability and control.

Info-Tech Research Group's newly published Govern Microsoft 365 blueprint outlines a policy-first framework to help IT and security leaders align governance to business priorities, reduce risk, and enable secure collaboration at scale.

Info-Tech's research indicates that while M365 enables flexible collaboration and productivity, organizations often struggle to apply governance policies consistently across services. Challenges such as unclear ownership, uncontrolled data growth, and fragmented governance practices remain common. As AI capabilities like Microsoft Copilot expand how users access and surface enterprise data, these weaknesses become more pronounced, increasing the potential impact of mismanaged permissions and poorly governed content.

"Microsoft 365 governance fails when it's treated as a series of configurations rather than a business-aligned model," says John Donovan, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations need clear governance intent, defined ownership, and policy-driven controls that remain consistent as the platform evolves and AI adoption accelerates."

Key Governance Gaps in Microsoft 365

Even with widespread adoption, many organizations face ongoing governance challenges that undermine both security and productivity. Info-Tech's blueprint identifies several recurring issues, including:

Overreliance on default configurations: Controls are often inherited from out-of-the-box settings rather than designed around business needs.

Controls are often inherited from out-of-the-box settings rather than designed around business needs. Unclear accountability models: Governance responsibilities are distributed without clear ownership, leading to inconsistent execution and decision-making.

Governance responsibilities are distributed without clear ownership, leading to inconsistent execution and decision-making. Unmanaged content and access: Collaboration across Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive introduces risks tied to oversharing and data sprawl.

Collaboration across Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive introduces risks tied to oversharing and data sprawl. Delayed governance decisions: Policies are often introduced after problems arise instead of being built into workflows from the start.

Policies are often introduced after problems arise instead of being built into workflows from the start. Limited readiness for AI adoption: Weak data classification and access controls increase exposure as AI tools surface more information.

Info-Tech's Framework for Governing Microsoft 365

To help organizations address key governance weaknesses, Info-Tech's Govern Microsoft 365 blueprint outlines a structured approach that shifts governance from reactive configuration to intentional design. The blueprint highlights several core actions for IT and security leaders:

Set governance direction based on business goals: Define what governance should achieve before implementing controls.

Define what governance should achieve before implementing controls. Evaluate current capabilities and identify gaps: Use structured assessments to understand maturity and prioritize improvements.

Use structured assessments to understand maturity and prioritize improvements. Translate governance intent into enforceable controls: Align policies with both technical configurations and behavioral expectations.

Align policies with both technical configurations and behavioral expectations. Clarify roles and decision ownership: Establish accountability across IT, security, compliance, and business stakeholders.

Establish accountability across IT, security, compliance, and business stakeholders. Embed governance through communication and policy: Reinforce expectations through clear messaging and user-facing guidance.

Following this approach enables organizations to move from fragmented governance practices to a more consistent and sustainable operating model.

The Govern Microsoft 365 blueprint provides a comprehensive set of resources, including a Control Map, Capability Assessment, RACI Chart, Acceptable Use Policies, and Communication Plan. With these resources, organizations can strengthen governance maturity, reduce risk exposure, and support secure collaboration while preparing their environments for AI-enabled capabilities.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including John Donovan, and access to the complete Govern Microsoft 365 blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group