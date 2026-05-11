Mother's® Cookies and NERDS® Candy Unveil the Ultimate Treat Collaboration of the Summer

The delightfully unexpected mash-up lands exclusively at Walmart this June

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic brands collide in an unexpected, crave-worthy collaboration. Mother's® Cookies and NERDS® Candy are joining forces to launch Mother's® x NERDS® Sweet & Tangy Frosted Cookies, a limited-edition mashup that blends frosted indulgence with a bold, sensory twist.

Available exclusively at Walmart this June, this collaboration unites Mother's signature frosted shortbread cookies with the bold, tangy crunch of NERDS Rainbow candy.

The delightfully unexpected mash-up lands exclusively at Walmart this June

"This is the kind of collaboration that gets your friends and family talking and reaching for the bag together," said Julia Witten, Senior Brand Manager at Ferrero. "NERDS has one of the most passionate and energetic fanbases, and Mother's has spent over 100 years bringing imaginative frosted fun to treat time. When two beloved brands like these come together, the result is something wildly craveable and endlessly shareable."

Known for inviting families to Stop and Taste the Frosting®, each limited-edition pack includes cookies shaped like Mother's Circus Animals and NERDS characters covered in vibrant red and blue frosting and topped with crunchy NERDS Rainbow candy, creating a colorful flavor experience designed to Unleash Your Senses™. The result: a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensory flavor adventure that reimagines indulgence for kids and the young at heart alike.

"NERDS is all about elevating the vibes. Swapping the classic Mother's sprinkles for crunchy and tangy NERDS is just another way that we're taking things to the next level," said Jenny Chen, Senior Brand Manager, NERDS at Ferrara Candy Company. "This sweet crossover is something fans have dreamed about and we can't wait to bring it to shelves this summer."

To mark this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Mother's and NERDS are turning up the excitement with an exclusive consumer giveaway. Fans can get in on the action by heading to @MothersCookiesUS on social and dropping #TangyTwist in the comments of the in-feed post— because every sweet obsession deserves a reward. Lucky winners will score a Mother's x NERDS crossover mailer, packed with tangy, crunchy, cookie goodness*.

Grab a bag and share your first bite on social media by tagging both @motherscookiesus and @nerdscandy. For recipes, inspiration, and more ways to Stop and Taste the Frosting®, visit MothersCookies.com and follow Mother's Cookies on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, and Pinterest.

Explore NERDS tangy and crunchy goodness and Unleash Your Senses™ at nerdscandy.com and follow NERDS on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

*No purchase necessary. See Official Rules on @MothersCookiesUS Instagram, starting Friday, 5/15 at 10:00 AM ET, for details, eligibility, and terms.

About Mother's® Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's Cookies have been sparking celebrations and creating sweet moments of cookie joy. With its iconic fully frosted animal cookies covered in sprinkles, Mother's encourages parents and kids to take a step back from the daily grind and to live life playfully, or as Mother's puts it, Stop and Taste the Frosting®. The Mother's portfolio includes Original Circus Animal® Cookies, Sparkling Strawberry Mythical Creatures™ Cookies, chocolatey Dynamite Dinosaurs™ Cookies as well as seasonal offerings like Valentine's Day Puppy Love™, Springtime Buddies™, Summer Sidekicks™, Halloween Eerie Critters™ and Holiday Reindeer Games™ Cookies.

About NERDS®

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy brand with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy, and gummy options: Original NERDS candy including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS, NERDS Gummy Clusters® candy, and new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS candy, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The NERDS Gummy Clusters candy has tangy, crunchy, NERDS candy around a sweet gummy center for a tasty bite. NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy has tangy, fruity, and crunchy NERDS candy surrounding a bigger gummy juicy bite in the center.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

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SOURCE Ferrero North America