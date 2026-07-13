Introducing "Famously You," Serving Up a New Treat from Famous Amos with a Family-Friendly Variety Series Celebrating Authentic Individuality

Executive produced by Gabrielle Union with celebrity guests including Rachel Dratch, Michael Urie and Chef Buddha Lo among others.

Premieres on The Roku Channel July 24.

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America today announced Famously You, marking the company's first original streaming series and a new chapter for the Famous Amos brand. Created and hosted by musician and NAACP Image Award-winning author "Rev" Shawn Amos, the son of the late Famous Amos founder, Wally Amos, the show celebrates the courage it takes to be unmistakably yourself, alongside original music, conversation and live demonstrations. The series will premiere on July 24, exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Presented by Famous Amos® and executive producer Gabrielle Union, "Famously You" celebrates the everyday and iconic people who have the courage to be famously themselves.

Actress, NYT best-selling author and entrepreneur Gabrielle Union serves as Executive Producer of the series through her production company, I'll Have Another. A longtime advocate for self-acceptance and authentic identity, Union's career has been built on showing up unapologetically as herself and championing others to do the same. She joins co-creators Jesse Murphy and "Rev" Shawn Amos under Murphy's branded entertainment banner, Presented By Media (PBM), to bring the series to life. Rounding out the executive producing team are Emmy-nominated head writer and Broadway playwright Douglas Lyons and Kian Gass on behalf of I'll Have Another, alongside Alex Levine on behalf of PBM.

Famously You showcases real people with extraordinary passions – from rhythmic pen-tapping to championship cup-stacking and even "speedcubing." Each episode's guest shares their passion with the audience and joins Rev for a deeper conversation about their journey and motivation. A surprise celebrity guest then drops in, sparking conversations that reveal unexpected connections. Season one guests include comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Rachel Dratch, actor Michael Urie from Apple TV's Shrinking, award-winning singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis, 2x Top Chef winner Buddha Lo, actor Robert Ri'chard, and legendary tap dancer Savion Glover.

"My dad built Famous Amos on the belief that everyone has a special gift to offer the world," said "Rev" Shawn Amos. "He loved people who bet on themselves. This show is a real celebration of him and all the people who run with their ideas, no matter the odds."

The series builds on the Famous Amos "Famously You" campaign, which launched in 2025 to honor the vision of its founder and mark 50 years of the brand. What began as a milestone moment has evolved into a broader storytelling platform, deepening the brand's commitment to Wally Amos' philosophy that everyone deserves to be celebrated for what makes them unique.

"Without Wally's courage to try something new when he opened his first cookie shop in 1975, we wouldn't have the Famous Amos brand we know today," said Kim Thomas, Senior Brand Manager, Famous Amos. "This series keeps that spirit alive by shining a light on people who embody what he stood for: being true to yourself, pursuing your passion and embracing what makes you original. That's something we believe is always worth celebrating, famous or not."

Watch the trailer for a first look at Famously You, then catch all episodes streaming on The Roku Channel, July 24.

About Famous Amos®

Famous Amos is a beloved brand that started in 1975, famous for its classic, bite-size chocolate chip cookies. Founded by Wally Amos, a passionate Black entrepreneur, Famous Amos grew from a bakery in Hollywood, California into a brand serving millions of customers across the United States. In 2020, Famous Amos began a major philanthropic effort, the Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative. Now in its sixth year, this initiative supports economic empowerment and long-term success for early-stage Black entrepreneurs. To learn about the program, visit FamousAmosIngredientsforSuccess.com. Follow Famous Amos on socials: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.



Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's® Cookies, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. For additional information, please visit FerreroNorthAmerica.com and stay connected with Ferrero on social (Instagram, X).

About Presented By Media

Presented By Media is a brand forward development and production service company specializing in film, television, and theater. Founded by Emmy Award-winning producer, Jesse Murphy and Line Producer Alex Levine, the company provides creators, brands, and entrepreneurs with strategic development, packaging, production, distribution, and infrastructure designed to build scalable intellectual property for global audiences.

About I'll Have Another

In 2018, award winning actress Gabrielle Union launched her production company, I'll Have Another which is a nod to her NYT best-selling memoir "We're Going to Need More Wine". The company focuses on storytelling that surround centering marginalized communities with their specific point of views in an authentic manner. I'll Have Another develops broadcast, cable and streaming series' for television and also has a strong emphasis on feature films in both the studio and independent space. Recently, I'll Have Another produced Netflix's THE PERFECT FIND and Michael Showalter's THE IDEA OF YOU, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, which released in May 2024 to 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video, becoming Amazon MGM's highest romantic-comedy debut of all time. Union herself also recently executive produced A24's THE INSPECTION, Disney+'s CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN and her hit series LA'S FINEST for Charter/Spectrum.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

SOURCE Ferrero North America