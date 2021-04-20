"Mother's Day Messages Of Love" Launched by Assisted Living Locators

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is launching "Mother's Day Messages Of Love," collecting cards to send love to senior moms that need it the most. Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchise locations are distributing the cards to residents at assisted living and skilled nursing communities throughout the U.S.

"With visitor restrictions still in place at many assisted living communities due to the ongoing pandemic, mothers and grandmothers may not get the expression of love they deeply desire this Mother's Day such as a hug, a kiss on the cheek, or a face-to-face talk," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "Sending messages of love has never been more important, we ask the community's help, from adults to young children, to participate in this card campaign and brighten a senior's Mother's Day."

Participants can mail the cards to their local Assisted Living Locators office. To find out a local care advisor near you, call 1-877-226-7780 or enter your ZIP code on the website, www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Follow these simple guidelines:

Please WASH YOUR HANDS before writing cards and do not seal envelopes.

On front of envelope: To Someone Special

To sign the card for children: Name and age or grade

To sign the card as an adult: Name and hometown

Include a Return Address on the envelope, if you wish, so seniors can write back.

Keep messages positive. ("You are being thought of today." "Hope this card makes you feel special today.")

"Mother's Day is a time for connecting, with family, friends and the community at large," said Olea. "This campaign will lift the spirits of the mothers and grandmothers we serve."

Olea added that if you're a caregiver of a senior that is struggling with loneliness at home, now is the time to consider transitioning to an assisted living community. "With COVID-19 vaccines here, assisted living communities are a safe way to combat the isolation and loneliness that result from sheltering in place during the pandemic," she explained. "These communities offer seniors daily exercise, social activity, and a clean, safe environment."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators free senior placement and referral service or the "Mother's Day Messages Of Love," visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com .

