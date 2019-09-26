Mothers Out Front Receives 2019 UN Global Climate Action Award

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Out Front proudly announces today that it is the recipient of the 2019 United Nations Global Climate Action Award: Women for Results. These awards help to shine a light on some of the most practical examples of what people across the globe are doing to combat climate change. Mothers Out Front was the only recipient in the United States.

"We are profoundly grateful to receive this recognition from the United Nations," said Kelsey Wirth, Mothers Out Front co-founder and chair. "Each day, our mothers wake up determined to protect their children from the growing threat of the climate crisis. We know that we have until 2030 to cut carbon emissions by half. We will only accomplish this if decision-makers begin to take bold action on climate. This is a question of justice — for our children, and for those communities currently suffering the impacts of climate injustices."

The announcement of the award winners comes shortly after the UN Climate Summit in New York, convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and in parallel with Climate Week NYC.

"The recipients of the UN Global Climate Action Awards are leaders from communities, governments, businesses and organizations, and they are from all corners of the globe and all levels of society," said Niclas Svenningsen, Manager of the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Programme. "It is crucial we celebrate all actors who are leading the way. Their award-winning initiatives send a strong political signal to all nations – and through their leadership and creativity, we see essential change."

Mothers Out Front uses a deep community organizing approach to empower mothers to step into active leadership roles within community-based teams, providing the structure, training, support and tools they need to develop and win community and statewide campaigns of their own choosing. Founded in the Boston area in 2013, it has grown to have 47 community-based teams in nine states. Teams of mothers work towards getting clean energy legislation passed, stopping the construction of new fossil fuel infrastructure, and addressing current health and safety issues linked to climate change and fossil fuel activity.

Mothers Out Front members around the country are currently working to:

Build opportunities for clean energy and transportation through their electric school bus campaign and other initiatives.

Work with communities on the frontlines of fossil fuel and climate change impacts. These are disproportionately communities of color whose health and livelihoods are harmed by industry practices, flooding and other extreme weather events.

Shut down fossil fuel infrastructure and stopping the expansion of new infrastructure with their Beyond Gas Campaign.

